Choose Dumplings For New Zealand Chinese Language Week

Monday, 26 September 2022, 7:08 am
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a great chance to get together with friends and family, and try some delicious dumplings.

International Dumpling Day is on Monday September 26, so New Zealanders are encouraged to try dumplings all week this week during New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2022, from Sunday September 25 to Saturday October 1. .

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Charitable Trust chair Jo Coughlan says Dumpling Day would normally be the same day as the international date, but this year is complicated because of Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

“This year’s theme for the week is Sharing Our Stories, and we encourage people to get together with friends and family at any time during New Zealand Chinese Language Week to share a meal of dumplings and their stories, in recognition of the importance of hospitality to both New Zealand and Chinese cultures.”

Jo says the Restaurant Association is working with the Trust to encourage chefs around the country to try out a dumpling recipe in their restaurants, cafes, and eateries between 25 September to 1 October.

“Restaurants can post a photo of their delicious-looking dumpling on social media, tag it with #NZCLW and they go into the draw to win a cash prize of $888 (triple lucky Chinese number!) plus promotions on social media.

“We also ask the public to pitch in and vote for the most delicious-looking dumpling. Let us know on social media where you get your favourite dumplings.”

New Zealand Chinese Language Week has a serious purpose, Jo says.

“We want to encourage more New Zealanders to give useful Chinese phrases a go, because learning another language has many personal benefits, as well as improving communication between different people.

“However, it’s also about recognising the diverse and vibrant society within New Zealand – and having fun while doing that.”

