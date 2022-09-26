Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mandarin Superstars Selected For New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2022!

Monday, 26 September 2022, 7:12 am
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

There are 13 new Mandarin Superstars chosen for this year’s celebration of New Zealand Chinese Language Week.

The week, a celebration of Chinese language and culture, is being held again this year, running from September 25 to October 1, for the lucky eighth time.

Mandarin Superstars are Kiwis who share their personal language journey with others during New Zealand Chinese Language Week. They may not be fluent speakers, although some are, but they are able to share their experiences so that others understand the benefits of learning another language and feel encouraged to give Chinese a go.

These year’s Mandarin Superstars are:

  • Alistair Crozier - Executive Director, New Zealand China Council
  • Bradley Meredith - Demand Planner, Alliance
  • Cleo Gilmour - General Manager, LILO Desserts
  • Craig Dunstan - Head of Customer & Commercial, Christchurch International Airport
  • Jamie Wood - Associate Investment Adviser & Product Owner, Hobson Wealth
  • Kiri Nathan - CEO KNL, Fashion Designer
  • Lucy Jones - Student, Victoria University of Wellington
  • Mark Tanner - Marketer/Entrepreneur, China Skinny
  • Matthew McCreanor - Human Resources Coordinator, Integrated Control Technology
  • Mira Bi - Technical Assistant - Co-operative Affairs, Fonterra
  • Nathan Taylor – Chief Operating Officer, Partly
  • Paula Kasper - Facilitator/Teacher, Tuia Tuia Learning Circle
  • Robert Lay - Head of Corporate, Bank of China

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Charitable Trust chair Jo Coughlan says It is great to see so many people lining up to share their experiences.

“We are delighted to see so many people taking part and enjoying themselves, and sharing their Chinese language learning journey,” Jo says.

“Each year, New Zealand Chinese Language Week is growing each year. We are thrilled with the diverse range of Kiwis who are involved across New Zealand.”

