Auckland Indie-pop Outfit Cellarr To Deliver The ‘Golden Minds Resort’ EP

Auckland indie-pop outfit Cellarr is set to deliver the ‘Golden Minds Resort’ EP - the band's first body of work since their inception in May 2021.

Cellarr has quickly become one of the most exciting new artists to break into the Aotearoa music scene over the last year. In 2022, the band released a slew of singles leading up to the EP, including the charting “Let Go” feat. fellow local artist Lilly Carron, “Transpire” and “Gold” featuring Australian rising star LORA. Earlier this month, Cellarr released their final single ahead of the EP, “Better” feat. Wellington rapper Rhys Rich. So far these tracks have seen an excess of 150,000 streams, major features on NZ radio stations such as The Edge and ZM, and a fan-base starting to cultivate around the group's unique sound.

The Golden Minds Resort EP is seven songs that span indie, emo, pop, and R&B - cohesively brought together in the fictional land of the ‘Golden Minds Resort’. These tracks tell the story of George, Harry & PJ’s life over the last two years, which includes a lockdown, new friends, lost friends, chance encounters, joy, and heartbreak. The band captured these stories in a fictional world they’ve lived in for the past two years, and so releasing this project releases them from it.

“We’re really proud of it. It’s something that can serve as a reminder of what we’re grateful for, and what we’re thankful to have gone through. Even the bad times'', says Cellarr. “There were some really shit times over the last couple of years, for the world and for us personally. Making these songs served as a coping mechanism, and now we have something to show for it. When the world gets too grey, you can always visit Golden Minds Resort.”

Following the release of the EP, Cellarr will debut their live show at WHAMMY! in Auckland on October 14, followed by a run of Summer shows and festivals.

“Playing live has been the missing piece. We’ve made the music, and now we get the opportunity to connect with people in a live setting. We can’t wait.”

