Eyegum Announces GREAT SOUNDS GREAT Festival

Friday, 30 September 2022, 6:54 pm
Press Release: Eyegum Music Collective

Eyegum Music Collective announce GREAT SOUNDS GREAT, a one-day multi-venue festival taking place on Saturday 10 December in Pōneke's Cuba Street precinct. Spanning across five neighbouring venues, the jam-packed indie music festival features 17 of Aotearoa's best acts including the evocative songwriter Nadia Reid, power-pop quartet Hans Pucket and fuzz-pop trio Na Noise.

"With all the disappointment and cancellations that have occurred over the last two years, we're excited to finally put on a big end of year celebration with lots of our favourite bands and performers," said festival co-curator Sophie Scott-Maunder. "As well as showcasing a diverse range of talented artists from around Aotearoa, we also want Great Sounds Great to be celebration of Wellington's incredible live venues that are such an essential part of the local music scene and that have had a rough couple of years."

Tickets for GREAT SOUNDS GREAT will be available from undertheradar.co.nz from Tuesday 20 September 2022.

Ticket holders will receive a wristband that will give them access to each of the participating venues throughout the event.

When: From 5pm Saturday 10 December 2022
Where: San Fran, Meow, Valhalla, Rogue & Vagabond, and Bedlam & Squalor
Who: The lineup will include Ben Woods, Ebb, Hans Pucket, Hemi Hemingway, Imugi , Linen, Ludus, Mo Etc., Na Noise, Nadia Reid, NahBo, Soft Plastics, Tahini Bikini plus more artists to be announced soon.

This is festival is made possible thanks to Parrotdog, undertheradar and Wellington City Council.

