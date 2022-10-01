Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Repco Rally New Zealand Advise Sell-out For Final Day

Saturday, 1 October 2022, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Rally New Zealand

Repco Rally New Zealand organisers have put up the full-house sign for the final day of the FIA World Rally Championship event at Jack’s Ridge.

Organisers are capping attendance to 13,000 for the purpose-built venue at Jack’s Ridge Haunui which looks set to decide the champion for the rally.

With the weather this week and expected for tomorrow, fans are strongly encouraged to car pool where possible and to come prepared for the elements with waterproof and warm clothing and gumboots.

Fans who want to get up-close to the cars and drivers, are reminded there is free access to the Service Park in Wynyard Quarter, to meet the crews and check out your favourite drivers who will return from 6.30pm.

