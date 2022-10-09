SHORT FILM AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED | Show Me Shorts Is Now Open At 35 Cinemas And Community Venues Nationwide

The winners of the Show Me Shorts awards were unveiled tonight, Sunday 9 October. Eight awards in New Zealand’s biggest short film festival were given out to six short films.

The Department of Post Best NZ Film Award went to Mark Albiston, Sharlene George, Gal Greenspan and Andrew Mauger for Datsun. This film also took out the Best Cinematographer Award, presented to Marty Williams. The judges said, “Datsun worked as a whole, but the cinematography was a particular highlight. A coherent overall package, with a nice arc of tension.” Datsun screens in The Sampler section of the programme, so it is available in cinemas across New Zealand during the next three weeks (tickets via www.showmeshorts.co.nz). There are 35 cinemas across the country that are also screening a number of other films from the 92-film programme.

Atali'i O Le Crezent (Sons of the Crezent) took out both the Toi Whakaari Best Actor award for Villa Junior Lemanu, and DEGANZ Best Director for Brendan Canty. It’s the second time Villa Junior Lemanu has won the Best Actor award at Show Me Shorts, having previously won for My Friend Michael Jones in 2018. The judges were impressed with the nostalgic, poetic dance film, saying of Atali'i O Le Crezent: “This cultural connection story is held true by Villa Junior Lemanu’s uncompromised ability to unfold the layers of the characters' experiences. He delivers an exceptional performance, creating dynamic tension for us in the moment of each scene through his acting and physicality on screen. Villa transports and challenges us to connect to the inner workings, anxieties, emotions and dreams of the changing realities of the characters life. This performance heralds an actor to watch out for.”

The Best International Film Award was presented to Thijs Bouman, Rosalien Hollestelle, Noa Zimmerman for De Pinpas (The Debit Card). This Dutch short film has won numerous awards around the world. The jury comments, “The Debit Card, is a nuanced exploration of class privilege and the vulnerability of migrant labour. Subtly written and superbly acted, the film finely observes everyday bias... and broke our hearts.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Department of Post Best NZ Film: Mark Albiston, Sharlene George, Gal Greenspan and Andrew Mauger for Datsun Best International Film: Thijs Bouman, Rosalien Hollestelle, Noa Zimmerman for De Pinpas (The Debit Card) DEGANZ Best Director: Brendan Canty for Atali'i O Le Crezent (Sons of the Crezent) Final Draft Best Screenplay: Ian Sweeney for Time Tourists DEGANZ Best Editor: Richard Shaw for Breathe Best Cinematographer: Marty Williams for Datsun Toi Whakaari Best Actor: Villa Junior Lemanu for Atali'i O Le Crezent (Sons of the Crezent) NZ on Air Best Music Video: Zoe McIntosh and Frith Armstrong for Better Daze by Hoss

As Show Me Shorts is an Academy Awards-qualifying festival, the winners of the Best NZ Film and Best International Film awards are now qualified to enter the Oscars. Other prizes include $8,500 cash, $12,000 worth of post-production services from Department of Post, $5,000 of gear rental from Rubber Monkey, copies of Final Draft writing software, memberships to DEGNZ, flowers from Enchanted Rose, engraved winner’s badge and certificates. The total prize pool is valued at more than $40,000.

In addition to the awards listed above, audience members can vote for the People’s Choice Award during the festival, by completing the survey in cinemas or at showmeshorts.co.nz.

The jury panels assembled for the 2022 Show Me Shorts awards included highly regarded screen industry practitioners:

Valeria Wagner : Programmer at Locarno Film Festival

: Programmer at Locarno Film Festival Christian Stark : Programmer at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

: Programmer at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur Glenda Tuaine : Filmmaker and event director at Motone Projects

: Filmmaker and event director at Motone Projects Steve Newall : Editor at Flicks.co.nz

: Editor at Flicks.co.nz Madeleine Hakaraia de Young : Māoriland Film Festival

: Māoriland Film Festival Shuchi Kothari : Award winning filmmaker & Associate Professor at University of Auckland

: Award winning filmmaker & Associate Professor at University of Auckland Nick Ward: Award winning screenwriter

Show Me Shorts Film Festival 2022 is presented by Stuff. There are 92 short films and music videos in the programme. The films will screen at cinemas nationwide from 7 to 26 October, and On Demand from 15 to 30 October. Full screening dates, locations and booking information is available here.

