New Zealand Youth Film Festival Final Call For Entries

A free-to-enter film festival for all youth aged 15-24 years

AUCKLAND, October 11, 2022 - There are 4 weeks left to submit films to the inaugural New Zealand Youth Film Festival (NZYFF) - a free-to-enter film festival for all youth aged 15-24 years. When asked of her thoughts on the festival, Jane Campion (Academy-Award winning filmmaker) said: “what a brilliant thing you are doing for young people!” The festival is sponsored by Wētā FX, Canon, Adobe, AUT, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, U.S. Embassy New Zealand, Department of Post, The Rebel Fleet, Metro Film, Auckland Studio, Film Otago Southland, and Screen Canterbury.

The festival’s mission is to celebrate and empower New Zealand’s next-generation of movie stars and emerging filmmakers. Within 5 months since it began receiving entries, the festival has received over 170 entries from all regions across New Zealand. Thousands of dollars worth of awards ranging from a Canon EOS R10 camera kit to an opportunity to meet with Wētā FX’s team are up for grabs. 12 awards and 9 regional award categories are available this year, including everything from a Best Music Video category to a Best International Student Film award for international students. Nominees will be announced in Late November and invited to Auckland, the festival’s host city of the year, for tours of 3 local industry facilities, including Department of Post’s editing facilities. Awards will be handed out at a red carpet Gala Screening awards ceremony in the Sir Paul Reeves Building at AUT University on December 9th and tickets are now on sale for the public.

The festival is the brainchild of and a not-for-profit founded by 19-year-old Ryan Chow (Founder/Director), an international student from Canada and current AUT University Business/Communication Studies student. Films of any genre, storyline, or theme can be submitted through a form on the festival’s website at www.nzyff.com by November 11th, 2022. Grab tickets to the festival’s Gala Screening event on its website.

