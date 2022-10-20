New Zealand’s Best Ice Skaters Compete For Gold In The National Championships At Paradice Ice Skating Botany

This week at Paradice Ice Skating Botany, the New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association (NZIFSA) is holding their National Championships competition. The New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association Incorporated (NZIFSA) is the official governing body of ice figure skating in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s top figure skaters are in action over the 4 day event.(today is day 3 of the 4 day competition)

Individual figure skaters, dance couples, adult skaters and synchronised ice skating teams will all be competing and showcasing the very best New Zealand has to offer.

For a timetable of the different disciplines please check the NZIFSA website link. Click on 2022 NZ Nationals, then schedule.

Competition schedule for 20th and 21st October (Day 3 and 4). Friday 21st October will be when the top figure skaters competing for Silver and Gold placings.

© Scoop Media

