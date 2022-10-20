New Zealand’s Best Ice Skaters Compete For Gold In The National Championships At Paradice Ice Skating Botany
This week at Paradice Ice Skating Botany, the New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association (NZIFSA) is holding their National Championships competition. The New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association Incorporated (NZIFSA) is the official governing body of ice figure skating in New Zealand.
New Zealand’s top figure skaters are in action over the 4 day event.(today is day 3 of the 4 day competition)
Individual figure skaters, dance couples, adult skaters and synchronised ice skating teams will all be competing and showcasing the very best New Zealand has to offer.
For a timetable of the different disciplines please check the NZIFSA website link. Click on 2022 NZ Nationals, then schedule.
Competition schedule for 20th and 21st October (Day 3 and 4). Friday 21st October will be when the top figure skaters competing for Silver and Gold placings.
|20.10.2022
|10:40:11
|Advanced Novice Dance
|Pattern Dance (With Key Points)
|10:55:17
|Junior Dance
|Rhythm Dance
|11:00:31
|Senior Dance
|Rhythm Dance
|11:20:40
|Junior Ladies
|Short Program
|11:50:20
|Junior Men
|Short Program
|12:00:37
|Senior Ladies
|Short Program
|12:30:59
|Senior Men
|Short Program
|13:00:48
|Advanced Novice Ladies
|Free Skating
|13:35:46
|Adult Bronze I Ladies
|Free Skating
|13:40:22
|Adult Bronze II Ladies
|Free Skating
|14:00:10
|Adult Bronze II Men
|Free Skating
|14:05:15
|Adult Bronze III Ladies
|Free Skating
|21.10.2022
|10:00:41
|Adult Silver I Ladies
|Free Skating
|10:06:30
|Adult Silver II Ladies
|Free Skating
|10:30:04
|Adult Gold II Ladies
|Free Skating
|11:05:54
|Advanced Novice Dance
|Free Dance
|11:15:28
|Junior Dance
|Free Dance
|11:25:07
|Senior Dance
|Free Dance
|11:40:48
|Junior Ladies
|Free Skating
|12:05:30
|Junior Men
|Free Skating
|12:25:57
|Senior Ladies
|Free Skating
|12:50:41
|Senior Men