New Zealand’s Best Ice Skaters Compete For Gold In The National Championships At Paradice Ice Skating Botany

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 6:43 pm
Press Release: NZIFSA

This week at Paradice Ice Skating Botany, the New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association (NZIFSA) is holding their National Championships competition. The New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association Incorporated (NZIFSA) is the official governing body of ice figure skating in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s top figure skaters are in action over the 4 day event.(today is day 3 of the 4 day competition)

Individual figure skaters, dance couples, adult skaters and synchronised ice skating teams will all be competing and showcasing the very best New Zealand has to offer.

For a timetable of the different disciplines please check the NZIFSA website link. Click on 2022 NZ Nationals, then schedule.

Competition schedule for 20th and 21st October (Day 3 and 4). Friday 21st October will be when the top figure skaters competing for Silver and Gold placings.

20.10.2022   
 10:40:11Advanced Novice DancePattern Dance (With Key Points)
 10:55:17Junior DanceRhythm Dance
 11:00:31Senior DanceRhythm Dance
 11:20:40Junior LadiesShort Program
 11:50:20Junior MenShort Program
 12:00:37Senior LadiesShort Program
 12:30:59Senior MenShort Program
 13:00:48Advanced Novice LadiesFree Skating
 13:35:46Adult Bronze I LadiesFree Skating
 13:40:22Adult Bronze II LadiesFree Skating
 14:00:10Adult Bronze II MenFree Skating
 14:05:15Adult Bronze III LadiesFree Skating
21.10.2022   
 10:00:41Adult Silver I LadiesFree Skating
 10:06:30Adult Silver II LadiesFree Skating
 10:30:04Adult Gold II LadiesFree Skating
 11:05:54Advanced Novice DanceFree Dance
 11:15:28Junior DanceFree Dance
 11:25:07Senior DanceFree Dance
 11:40:48Junior LadiesFree Skating
 12:05:30Junior MenFree Skating
 12:25:57Senior LadiesFree Skating
 12:50:41Senior Men 

