Diving New Zealand To Send Largest Team Ever To World Junior Diving Championships

Diving New Zealand will send its largest team to the FINA World Junior Diving Championships to be held in Montreal in November. A team of nine divers headed up by four of the young guns who earlier this year competed in the World Diving Championships an Commonwealth Games will also include five debutants, has been announced.

New Zealand will be represented by the experienced Maggie Squire, Mikali Dawson, Luke Sipkes and Arno Lee.

Wellington diver Arno Lee will be joined by Luke Sipkes in the 10 metre Men’s event and will team up with Sipkes for the 10 metre & 3m synchronised. Arno Lee will also compete in the individual 3m event. Auckland diver Maggie Squire will compete in the 1m and 3m springboard with Mikali Dawson competing in the 10m platform event.

Debutant Auckland girls Grace Campbell and Holly Winchester will join Dawson in the 10m platform with Riley Oxenham alongside Squire in the 3m springboard. Abraham Li also from Auckland will compete the 1m & 3m boards with Dunedin diver Theo Smith competing in the 1m springboard.

DNZ Chair, Lindsay Stone, believes “this is just reward for these divers who have worked so hard to qualify, some struggling with pool closures which have impacted training.

Credit should also be given to coaching and support staff who helped the athletes maintain their motivation and support and encourage those looking to represent New Zealand for the first time on the World stage.

The sport of Diving continues to grow in this country and competing in the World Junior Champs is another opportunity to showcase the grace and aerial talents of the athletes. It is exciting to take part, and thrilling to watch.”

The full team announced by Diving New Zealand is:

Athletes:

Luke Sipkes (Auckland)

Arno Lee (Wellington)

Mikali Dawson (Auckland)

Maggie Squire (Auckland)

Holly Winchester (Auckland)

Abraham Li (Auckland)

Theo Smith (Dunedin)

Grace Campbell (Auckland)

Riley Oxenham (Auckland)

Coaches:

Cordelia Norris

Ellie Price

