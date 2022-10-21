Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FIFA Women’s World Cup Welcomed To Aotearoa New Zealand

Friday, 21 October 2022, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ was officially welcomed to Aotearoa New Zealand today with a pōwhiri in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland ahead of the Draw.

Representatives from FIFA and the 39 qualified teams for the tournament and Play-Off Tournament were amongst the manuhiri at the pōwhiri, led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei at Karanga Plaza.

Photo: Jonathan Kraettli

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s spokesperson for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Deputy Secretary, Chris Bunny says hosting the Draw in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland presented a unique opportunity to formally welcome the tournament to Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The Draw is the main event in the build up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and is an internationally significant event in its own right, with millions watching on around the world,” says Chris.

“We wanted to use this opportunity to put our best foot forward and show FIFA, the teams and the rest of the world what they can expect of us as co-host of next year’s tournament.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the largest women’s sporting event on the planet, captivating an audience of more than one billion people across the globe and next year’s event will be the biggest yet, with 32 teams competing for the first time.

New Zealand Story Group CEO David Downs says there will be widespread benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand from hosting an event of this size and significance.

“Co-hosting an event of this magnitude allows us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique culture and offering to the world through the spirit of manaakitanga as we welcome manuhiri to our home again.

“Our international connections and relationships will flourish as countries unite through this global sporting spectacle. With the eyes of the world on us, our reputation as a place to visit, do business and host world-class events will be significantly enhanced.”

Aotearoa New Zealand is co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Australia from 20 July to 20 August next year across nine host cities – four in Aotearoa New Zealand (Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Dunedin) and five in Australia (Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth).

Hamilton and Auckland will also host the first ever FIFA Women's World Cup Play-Off Tournament from 17 to 23 February 2023 to determine the final three qualifiers for next year’s world cup.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds
About eighty-five million years ago, New Zealand split away from the supercontinent Gondwana. On board were plants and animals that evolved without predatory land mammals... More>>


Rodger Fox Big Band: To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare
The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 