Central Stags Unchanged For Auckland
Fresh off a fighting draw, the Central Stags squad is on its way to the big smoke for the first away match of the first-class cricket season.
The unchanged Stags will be looking to trump defending Plunket Shield champion the Auckland Aces at Kennards Hire Community Oval from Tuesday, the 102nd first-class fixture between Auckland and Central who took plenty of encouragement from their steely performance at Saxton Oval.
Tom Bruce’s captain’s knock of 74, together with two and three quarters hours’ worth of concentration from number 10 batsman Blair Tickner (13 not out off 100 balls), denied Canterbury the spoils in Nelson, after the visitors had looked assured of a comfortable victory on the final day.
Canterbury was last season’s runner up in the competition and, after a good shake-out, Bruce says the team is looking forward to another tough match against the Aces this week.
“The Aces are also hunting a first win of the season after their loss to the Otago Volts last week, so we know that will have stung them and they will be very determined not to let that happen again at their home ground,” said Bruce.
“But we’ve had some very good contests at Kennards over recent seasons and we always look forward to playing there.
"There were plenty of positives to take away from Nelson and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”
Statistical highlights from the opening round included Bruce's 4000th first-class run as his prolific 2022 calendar year form continues, and allrounder Doug Bracewell taking his 350th first-class wicket.
New acquisition Brett Randell also hit the ground running, producing a career best, unbeaten 90 not out on his Stags debut in the first innings, a lower order knock that ensured the team picked up valuable bonus points and increased the pressure on the opposition.
Follow this week's match with the free livestream and livescoring at www.cdcricket.co.nz from 10.30am each day, after which the Stags return home to Saxton Oval, Nelson to host Northern Districts in the third of the four pre-Christmas rounds.
PLUNKET SHIELD
First-class cricket
Round Two, 2022/23
Auckland Aces v Central Stags
Kennards Hire Community Oval, Eden Park, Auckland
10.30am, Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 October 2022
CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD
Tom Bruce (c) — Taranaki, RH batsman, off-spin bowler
Doug Bracewell — Hawke’s Bay, RH pace allrounder
Josh Clarkson — Nelson, RH pace allrounder
Dane Cleaver (w) — Manawatu, RH wicketkeeper-batsman
Ajaz Patel — Hawke’s Bay, LH off-spin bowler
Brett Randell — RH pace allrounder
Brad Schmulian — Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, leg-spin bowler
Ben Smith — Whanganui, RH batsman
Blair Tickner — Hawke’s Bay, RH pace bowler
Ray Toole — Manawatu, LH pace bowler
Bayley Wiggins — Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, wicketkeeper
Will Young — Taranaki, RH batsman
Players unavailable for selection
Seth Rance — Wairarapa
Greg Hay — Nelson (injury)