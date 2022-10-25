Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Teens Build And Race Their Own EVs

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 12:39 pm
Press Release: EVolocity

Young people throughout New Zealand have been busy designing and building their very own electric karts and bikes. And it’s nearly race time – with teams set to go head-to-head at local tracks.

Photo: Daneil Diaz

At the start of the school year, intermediate and high school teams were given electric motor kits, some guidelines to follow, a bunch of inspiration, and free creative rein. Alongside their teachers and mentors, students have planned, engineered, and manufactured electric karts and bikes – all with sustainability (and race day) in mind. Regional Final events are taking place in October and November, where vehicles will take part in drag races, slalom, endurance and efficiency competitions.

It's all part of the EVolocity programme – the not-for-profit EV programme changing futures for Aotearoa and our rangatahi. Through mentorship and a hands-on learning philosophy, EVolocity are on a mission to break down barriers and inspire young Kiwis into sustainable engineering while fast forwarding New Zealand’s clean tech future.

EVolocity CEO, Sarah Fitzgerald, says
“This has been a huge year for EVolocity and our school teams. The EV builds we’ve seen so far have been more impressive than ever, so we can’t wait to see them at the upcoming race events. Most importantly though, we’ve experienced so many positive stories of the programme making a real difference – for rangatahi who may not usually have similar learning opportunities. We’re immensely grateful to our generous sponsors for making it all happen”

www.EVolocity.co.nz

Upcoming event details
Everyone welcome, come along to check out the world of EV racing:

· EVolocity Regional Finals – Bay of Plenty 30th October - Behind Sudima Hotel, Eruera St, Rotorua, racing from 10am

· EVolocity Regional Finals – Canterbury (Competition Class) 4th Nov @ Kartsport Carrs Rd, Halswell, racing from 4.30pm

· EVolocity Regional Finals – Canterbury (Standard and Open Class) 5th Nov @ Burnside High School, racing from 10am

· EVolocity Regional Finals – Auckland 6th Nov @ RNZAF Base, Whenuapai 10am – 4pm. Registrations essential due to venue requirements: Register Here

· EVolocity Regional Finals – Nelson 11th Nov @ Nelson Intermediate 3.30pm – 7pm

