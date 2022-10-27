Tui Flower’s Legacy Continues To Feed Generations: 2022 Funding Round Available

Home is where the heart is – as the time-honoured saying goes – and the legacy of a passionate, socially minded trailblazer is today supporting a new charitable granting round that will help invest in healthier, more functional homes and families.

The Tui Flower Foundation was established for the benefit of New Zealanders to support community projects or a course of study in the areas of home science, nutrition, household arts, family care and welfare.

Alongside some of Tui’s friends, family, and confidants, the Foundation’s trustee and manager, Perpetual Guardian, is currently undertaking the second round of annual grants on behalf of Tui Flower’s legacy.

The focus of the Tui Flower Foundation is to provide access to education or mentorship that will help support the home and family in areas such as budgeting, good nutrition, common-sense approaches to well-managed family environments and developing skills to support healthy homes and family life.

For Tui Flower as the Foundation’s settlor, the primary impetus for its establishment was the home as the nucleus of the family. Tui placed great value on ‘home’ as a place where a family lives, eats, nurtures one another and does the work of life. She was also highly conscious of environmental impacts and focused on waste management as well as nutrition and household financial management.

Tui Flower was a prominent figure in cooking and food writing who received the Queen’s Service Medal for Public Service in 1983 and was instrumental in forming the New Zealand Guild of Food Writers in 1988. As Food Editor and Test Kitchen Director of the Auckland Star newspaper and New Zealand Woman’s Weekly Tui also wrote and edited several cookbooks. In 1982 Tui established the Star-Woman’s Weekly School of Cooking.

Grants in the 2022 round may be made to eligible community organisations and to individuals in the form of scholarships to pursue relevant qualifications. Having informed the Foundation’s Deed of Trust with her commitment to all aspects of the home, including food, nutrition, family care, and well-managed household finances, the Foundation’s stewards and the recipients of last year’s first granting round agree Tui would now consider developing skills and training to support well-run, healthy homes more important than ever, so families have the basic foundations they need to build on.

Robyn Martin, Advisory Trustee of The Tui Flower Foundation, says, “I am Tui’s protégé, and she sits on my shoulder regularly reminding me of her wishes. Tui was very clear about what she wanted the Foundation to achieve. She had a ‘waste not, want not’ mind set and was very emphatic about the importance of budgeting in a well-run household. The effect of inflation on food costs makes this a critical life skill today more than ever before.

“The Foundation is open to supporting a wide range of organisations which provide relevant educational courses and skills training and scholarships. These are similarly assessed with no age limit for people to apply because these are skills that are important for and can be learned at any stage of life.”

Kirsten Kilian-Taylor, Perpetual Guardian’s Philanthropy Manager, says, “A primary goal of Tui Flower in settling the Foundation was to continue and honour her immense lifetime passion for cooking and giving common-sense advice. But also, to help people and families have a better chance at achieving balance in their homes – because if we don’t have access or the opportunity to build our skills in family care, budgeting, nutrition and general running of a household, the rest of life can be very difficult.

“Building on the $36,000 distributed last year, the $90,000 granting round in 2022 will be directed to make further impacts in Tui’s preferred fields. It is our privilege as trustee and manager to ensure that Tui, who was so prominent and accomplished in her arena, is not forgotten, and that her legacy is maintained to support people to gain a range of skills and qualifications that make for healthier homes and families around New Zealand.”

Organisations and individuals who wish to apply for the 2022 granting round are asked to register and create an account in the Perpetual Guardian Funding Hub. Once registration is completed, applications must be submitted by 28 October 2022.

Fact Sheet

The Tui Flower Foundation was established by Deed of Trust in November 2003 and activated with a bequest from the remaining estate of Lucy Tui Hampton Aiken, affectionately known as Tui Flower by family, friends, and the public. Tui Flower died at age 91 in August 2017, and the Foundation came into effect.

Under the terms of the Foundation there are four charitable purposes for which income is to be paid or applied to: a) Provide a scholarship or scholarships to enable one or more New Zealand residents and citizens to undertake a course of study in the general areas of home science, nutrition, household arts, family care and welfare. b) Promote the distribution of the advancements in knowledge made within home science, nutrition, household arts, family care and welfare. c) Enable the publication of information by way of books, articles, and visual (or other means) with the object of promoting public benefit from an increased awareness in home science, nutrition, household arts, family care and welfare. d) Support other such activities, as the Trustee considers to be charitable, and compatible with these objects.

Organisations that receive grants will have a track record of adding value to their sector(s); have the capability to deliver the proposed project; and demonstrate strong governance and management, clear strategy and financial reporting.

The proposed project(s) will be feasible and financially viable; provide clear public benefit; and have the support of the community within which they operate.

Individual scholarships may be awarded to: Adults with a clear record of academic success, evidence of dedication and high work ethic, and commitment to family/whanau and community and with financial and/or other challenging circumstances. Scholarship subject matter should prioritise nutrition and dietetics but can also include horticulture and agriculture. Grants can also support vocational training where there is a close fit with the charitable purposes of the trust.



