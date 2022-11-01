Workshop Aims To Reel In More Female Anglers

A retired Wellington woman is using her experience as a business professional to lure more females into flyfishing and reap the rewards of the pursuit.

Fish & Game NZ sells around 100,000 freshwater fishing anglers licences each year, with around one-third of participants being women.

Fly fisher Leigh Johnson wants to help shift that demographic and with the help of the Kapiti Fly Fishing Club she is organising a weekend workshop in November (25-27) for women from the Wellington region, on the banks of the acclaimed Hutt River trout fishery.

“I think a lack of female role models is a possible barrier for women taking up flyfishing as a recreational activity, so a key aspect of this workshop is to bring in experienced female fly fishers from around New Zealand to share their skills and experience over the weekend.

“The target audience for the ‘Women on the Fly’ workshop is women who want to learn about flyfishing and give it a go, as well as those who wish to develop their skills, confidence, general knowledge, and friendships.”

So, why flyfishing?

Johnson says women’s lives can be stressful given the challenges associated with juggling work and family, and that flyfishing is a wonderful way to decompress and destress.

Additionally, around the world flyfishing is recognised for its rejuvenating qualities with established programmes to aid the recovery of breast cancer survivors and help veterans of armed conflict reintegrate into normal daily life.

“Not everyone likes going to the gym,” she jokes. “Seriously though, when I was running my business in Wellington it was an incredibly hectic period in my life. I wish I had maintained an active interest in flyfishing, rather than returning to it in my retirement, as it would certainly have helped me unwind and recenter at a time when I needed balance.

“The other great thing about flyfishing in New Zealand is that it is so accessible. Not only are we recognised as having the best trout fishery in the world, almost all Kiwis have superb angling right on their doorstep with most rivers, streams and lakes holding healthy populations of fish!

“You don’t need to wade in water up to your hips to be successful, which I know is what prevents some women from taking up the pastime. But I love that it helps me stay fit.”

Johnson has drawn on her business nous to project-manage the event, which has involved successfully applying for an underwriting grant from Wellington Fish & Game, arranging guest speakers and presenters, and door-knocking potential sponsors.

“The support we’ve had from everyone is just fantastic. It is going to be a superb event and I can’t wait to see a cohort of women head off on their own exciting angling journey and reap all the rewards that the pursuit has to offer.”

Corina Jordan, Fish & Game NZ’s first female chief executive, says the initiative is wonderful and just what angling needs.

“We are currently embarking on a nation-wide survey of our women licence holders to try and find the drivers for their involvement, and how we might use that to bring more female anglers into the fold.

“But these events like Leigh has organised at the grass-roots level are so valuable for helping drive recruitment and setting up support networks for anglers starting out.”

DETAILS:

Date: November 25-27, 2022.

Venue: Hutt Canoe Club and Akatarawa Scout Hall.

Registrations are essential; visit www.womenonthefly.nz to book a spot or make an enquiry.

