Fourth Times A Charm For Hawkes Bay’s Highly Anticipated Enchanted Ball Supporting Te Mata Park

One of Hawkes Bay’s most anticipated events, The Enchanted Ball is on track to host another spectacular evening for ticket holders this week. Just like many events during these unpredictable times the Enchanted Ball has had to navigate alert level changes and the introduction of the traffic light system which has resulted in multiple date postponements over the last 2 years. Hosted by Etiquette Events and the Flagship Events Company, and with thanks to continued sponsor support this much anticipated event is set to go ahead on Saturday 12 November.

Organiser Greg Howie says that creating safe and fun events is important for social wellbeing and the added benefit of this event is that it supports their charity Te Mata Park.

“There have been seven date changes over the last two years. Originally this upcoming ball was sold out in 48 hours which completely blew us away. Naturally with any event postponement however not everyone can make the new date so we have to process refunds and re-sell tickets with each date change. This is a costly exercise and the temptation to simply cancel has definitely been a consideration however we are humbled by the ongoing support of our amazing sponsors and a large group of loyal ball attendees and of course the charitable trust we support and that pushed us to keep going. Also we think everyone simply deserves a good party after the last couple of years we have all faced!”.

The Enchanted Ball which started back in March 2018, was initially created with the intention to provide a unique experience for attendees, an event like no other which was wrapped around a bit of mystery and theatrics but also included great food and drink options and live entertainment. Another key component is that it is all inclusive. Guests simply need to get dressed up and get to the designated bus collection point and the event organisers take care of the rest. Ticket holders don’t know where they are going but they can be assured it will be a magnificent Hawkes Bay location that they are likely to have never visited before and it will include delicious food, an array of drink options, a line up of musical talent and lots of other great surprises along the way.

“Along with our event partners, Flagship Events, one of the best parts of organising the Enchanted Ball is location scouting. Through word of mouth and some very generous land owners, each location has held true to the enchanted theme creating incredible wow moments as quests are enraptured by the night. This years secret location is no exception and we are so excited for lucky ticket holders to finally see it”. Greg explains, “The Enchanted Ball is surrounded in secrecy with guests not knowing the location of the event until they are on the bus and arriving at their destination. Previous balls have been held on private land that have been gifted to event organisers and just like Te Mata Park itself, they are also jewels in Hawkes Bay’s crown.”

Another key component that makes this event particularly special is the live auction which always provides a bit of fast paced entertainment with all proceeds going toward the Te Mata Peak trust. “We’ve raised over $30,000 over the last two events and we have a goal of hitting ; $100,000 over five years with a plan to develop the pond area at the beginning of Chambers Walk”.

This year to help get everyone on the dance floor is one of the best cover bands in the county, Superbad Soul Selection from Wellington. According to Greg “we have been in close correspondence with this band over the last few years and we are thrilled to finally find a date that works for them and us, ball attendees are in for a real treat this year”.

“Tickets are selling fast, so we urge people to book now and hopefully those that missed out originally can make the new date. Just like any organisers in the events industry it has been a particularly tough couple of years so we are hugely thankful for those that continue to support the ball and our charity. We also look forward to welcoming some Enchanted Ball first timers, so if you haven’t been before round up a group of friends, get your tickets, dust off your dancing shoes and we’ll see you on the D-Floor .”

