Muriwhenua Waiata Putting Te Tai Tokerau On The Map

50 years on from the Māori Language Petition being delivered to parliament, Ngāti Kuri continues its hīkoi to band the rohe together through waiata with the release of ‘Muriwhenua Waiata’ as part of Waiata Anthems. For five weeks the anthem has sat in the top 10 Te Reo SinglesChart and it has chalked up over 100,000 streams.

The waiata celebrates all iwi of the Far North – Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu – and emphasises the importance of banding together as one. Although well known across the rohe, Muriwhenua Waiata has never been available for digital streaming until now.

Ngāti Kuri Trust Board Executive Director, Sheridan Waitai, says, “Muriwhenua Waiata celebrates the ōhāki or last wishes of our tūpuna in such a special and inspiring way. The release of this well-known anthem Muriwhenua Waiata is for Te Tai Tokerau to enjoy, sing together, and use to reflect at this time of year. We recall what our tūpuna have worked hard for, and what we continue to work toward today. We hope this single reminds us of that.”

Muriwhenua Waiata was composed by kaumātua of Ngāti Kuri - Ross Norman, and his sisters Saana Waitai-Murray and Te Paea Waitai. Four generations on, the single is now sung and recorded by one of their mokopuna, Kapowairua Waitai and her whānau band Papa’s Pack, who performed at the Ngāti Kuri #HīkoiTo100 Music Festival in May this year.

With all members having whakapapa to Muriwhenua, Papa’s Pack manager Leonie Adams says when the opportunity arose to refashion their iwi anthem, they were quick to support the initiative.

"Being able to do this for Muriwhenua is humbling and is a small part of the massive kaupapa we are fighting for. This waiata being composed by some of the most prominent leaders of our rohe, is an important reminder to encourage unity, especially as we not long ago celebrated the 31st birthday of the Wai 262 claim. If singing this waiata helps to band our iwi together even more, we are excited to do so!"

Waitai-Murray, one of the three composers of the waiata is known for her efforts in establishing the Wai 262 Treaty Claim on Flora, Fauna and Intellectual Property Rights. With Wai 262 now recognised as a priority by the Crown, Sheridan Waitai says the waiata also commemorates the composers’ foundational efforts in protecting indigenous species, land, and property.

“We are proud of the mahi we have achieved as a collective. This waiata shows our commitment across our five iwi, driven by the underlying principles for our hīkoi - being good tūpuna,” Ms Waitai says.

Muriwhenua Waiata is available for download on all streaming platforms.

About Ngāti Kuri

Ngāti Kuri are descended from the original inhabitants, the founding peoples of the northernmost peninsula of Aotearoa, in Te Hiku o Te Ika.

Today Ngāti Kuri has a strong core of kaumātua living in the rohe, with many whānau spread across its rural landscape as well as further abroad around the motu and the world.

Ngāti Kuri Trust Board manages the delivery of Te Ara Whānui - a strategic vision for the future of its whenua, moana and tāngata. Te Ara Whānui is the result of decades of mahi on the WAI262 Fauna, Flora and Intellectual Property Rights claim.

Where WAI 262 was the claim, Te Ara Whānui is the action to honour the claim, allowing the people of Ngāti Kuri to fully step into the intention of their tūpuna who began it.

The aspiration of the claim firmly asserts “Māori control over things Māori”. The claim essentially seeks to restore “tino rangatiratanga” (Māori authority and self-determination) of the whānau, hapū and iwi of Aotearoa over our “taonga” (those things and values which we treasure, both intangible and tangible).

