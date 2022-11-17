Kāpiti Food Fair: Let Us Entertain You!

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, November 17th, 2022: While the Kāpiti Food Fair is a day to celebrate food and welcoming the Kiwi summer, the team has been very busy lining up an entertainment programme that is sure to make everyone in your tribe happy on the day!

“We’re thrilled to provide a line-up of homegrown talent this year,” said Helene Judge, co-owner of the Fair. “Our goal each year is to have something for everyone in the whānau, so we have worked hard to tick all the boxes with the United Nations of Food, a massive Off Licence Liquor Zone and many vendors selling packaged food, so our entertainment line-up needed to be just as spectacular!”

The Kids Zone is back again in 2022 with free entry (gold coin donations will be welcome) and will be operating all day long with Kāpiti Castles offering multiple castles and their giant slide, mini golf, giant Jenga, naughts & crosses, and basketball shootout to keep the little ones happy and busy. Daizy Design Face Painting will be nearby to treat kids young and old who want their face painted.

The ZEAL ZONE has been planned to showcase rangatahi youth talent. This year it hosts an eclectic variety of local solo and duo performers as well as Colossal NZ’s aerial show and their performing youth circus buskers! Operating from 10 AM to 4 PM, this area is also free of charge and will feature a professional Colossal busker and the Kāpiti Community Choir.

“We’ve been really excited to promote our Headline Act on the Tuatara Stage this year too,” added Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Fair. “Having Kiwi Country-Pop singer Jody Direen and her full band take to the stage on 3 December is thrilling for us. Jody has performed with country acts like Tim McGraw, and supported Kenny Rogers, LeAnne Rimes and Scott McCreery. We can’t wait to host her and bring her music to the Kāpiti Coast for the first time ever!”

The Tuatara Bar & Stage is sponsored by Kāpiti’s favorite local brewery, and long-time Silver Sponsor of the Kāpiti Food Fair, Tuatara Brewing, who will operate a licenced bar for visitor enjoyment. Those younger than 18 can enter the Bar & Stage with a parent or guardian. The Stage will be hosted by the legendary MC AJ Crawshaw and boasts a line-up including:

10AM to 11AM: Play On Words

This musical ensemble draws from an eclectic range of influences and can most often be heard playing their own versions of forgotten favourites or undiscovered gems and exploring grooves through improvisation in the style of ‘whatever the moment calls for’.

11:30AM to 12:30PM: In The Shallows

This Indie Folk-Rock Pop band features Welsh singer-songwriter Danni Parsons, the raw vocals of Kiwi Lance Shepherd, Andrew Bain of Fur Patrol and Nick Brown of Eb & Sparrow, Vorn. Together they offer an exquisitely diverse and silken sound with soaring harmonies, mesmerising vocals, and acoustic guitars with relatable lyrics.

1PM to 2PM: The Julie Lamb Outfit

Kick Arse Funky Pop: Get lost between the stories and the groove with the Julie Lamb Outfit, an 8-piece Aotearoa funk-pop collective. In between the stories and the groove, you'll find yourself in a high energy, smile-a-minute space. Mischief, stories, sentiment, groove…not always in that order.

2:30 PM to 4 PM: Jody Direen

A vibrant part of the Australasia country music scene since 2015, she’s toured New Zealand and Australia and won her first Tui in 2017 and was a finalist for the same award in 2021.

“Visiting the Kāpiti Coast has been on my bucket list for forever,” said Jody. "I’m looking forward to sharing my music with everyone as we indulge in a beautiful day together with some of my favourite tunes from the Smokin’ Ashes album released in 2020.” Jody writes her own songs and collaborates & records with other songwriters, so she’ll also play a few covers in the set and hits from her earlier albums.

Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 3rd, 2022, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

We urge all intending visitors to buy their tickets online before the Fair so they can scan in quickly on the day instead of waiting in a long slow queue at the Ticket Office. Standard tickets are priced at $15 per adult, children up to 16 are FREE and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are $10.

Book your tickets online now >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. Now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, the vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

While their mission is to bring visitors to Kāpiti for a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food, Helene and Jeanine also endeavour for Kāpiti Food Fair to be remembered as an iconic food and beverage pop-up extravaganza that sees visitors returning year after year.

© Scoop Media

