Westpac Offers Thousands Of CPR Rescue Rashies To Combat Rising Drowning Numbers

Westpac NZ is helping Kiwi families to stay safe around the water this summer, by providing rash vests that unzip to reveal clear CPR instructions.

Westpac Rescue Rashies are designed to fit children aged 2 to 8. They provide potentially life-saving information in a rescue situation, and remind families about the importance of water safety.

The bank is giving away about 1,000 Rashies to Kiwi kids around the country over the next few months. The remaining 7,000 are on public sale from today, with 100% of the $25 purchase price going to the local rescue helicopter of the purchaser’s choice.

Westpac NZ CEO Catherine McGrath says too many New Zealanders are drowning, and the bank wants to work together with Kiwis to turn things around.

“There were 90 preventable drownings in 2021 – the highest in 10 years – and drownings are on track to rise again this year,” Ms McGrath says.

“Reminding ourselves about how vigilant we all need to be near and in the water is really important as we start to enjoy the great NZ summer.

“Our partnership with Westpac Rescue Helicopters has been keeping Kiwis safe for 40 years. We see Rescue Rashies as an added reminder to stay safe, be easily seen and prevent a rescue situation in the first place.”

In addition to featuring a unique fold-back design to display CPR instructions, Rashies are brightly-coloured, making children easy to spot, and offer UPF50+ sun protection.

Westpac ambassador Dame Sophie Pascoe, herself no stranger to the water, is right behind the campaign to educate New Zealanders about water safety.

“What I love about Rescue Rashies is they’re a fun and interactive way to remind us about water safety. Kids love wearing them, so putting them on doesn’t feel like a chore,” she says.

“Every kid wants one and Westpac has ordered more to keep up with demand. I look forward to seeing lots of these Rashies around our rivers, lakes and beaches this summer and in future.”

To be in to win a Rescue Rashie, or to purchase one as a Christmas gift – with all proceeds going to your local Rescue Helicopter Trust - head to westpac.co.nz/rescuerashie and check out the CPR resources available.

Editor’s note: New Zealand’s high drowning rates (Source: Water Safety NZ)

90 people drowned in preventable accidents in New Zealand in 2021 – the highest number since 2011 - and 183 were hospitalised.

There have already been 74 preventable drownings this year, which is 10 more than the same time last year.

Five children aged four and under drowned; another 25 were hospitalised.

75% of all drownings occurred at beaches, in rivers or in tidal waters.

Drowning statistics by region in 2021 (Source: Water Safety NZ)

Fatalities Hospitalisations Auckland 17 50 Bay of Plenty 9 18 Canterbury 10 11 Gisborne District 3 3 Hawke’s Bay 2 5 Manawatū-Whanganui 4 8 Marlborough 0 0 Northland 10 18 Otago 4 14 Southland 2 4 Taranaki 2 7 Tasman 0 5 Waikato 13 21 Wellington 13 17 West Coast 2 1 Unknown 0 1

