Soundtracks from Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, Haus of YOLO, Tiny Ruins, Fever: Return of Ula, Te Kaahu, Sunset Symphony...

Some of the biggest and boldest shows to ever hit Hamilton Kirikiriroa - all happening at the inaugural Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa 2023: 24 Feb-5 March.

With the award-winning Hamilton Gardens as its primary venue, the festival (formerly Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival) showcases the best of Waikato’s performing artists alongside a curated selection of some of the most compelling shows from across the country and abroad.

According to Festival Director Geoff Turkington, the 2023 programme is a joyous fusion of new works alongside some of the most eagerly awaited shows from this year’s Covid-19 thwarted programme.

“It’s all about celebrating human connection and what makes being Kiwi so special,” says Turkington.

From candlelit classical in the newly opened Egyptian Garden to the Soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! performed live on the Rhododendron Lawn by an epic rock-opera ensemble, Hamilton Arts Festival is teeming with world class arts experiences.

Next year’s musical programme showcases a diverse mix of musical stylings including flamenco, folk, rock ‘n’ roll and opera.

A stellar line-up of the country’s top musicians will be gracing Hamilton Arts Festival stages, including Tami Neilson, Te Kaahu, Lawrence Arabia, Julia Deans, Tiny Ruins, Anna Coddington, Laughton Kora (Kora), Lou’ana and many more.

Kicking the festival off on 23 Feb on the Rhododendron Lawn is The Soundtrack from Bazz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! This concert spectacular brings together Milan Borich (Pluto), Lou’ana, Zoe Moon, Sebastian Holland Dudding and opera stars Samson Setu, Taka Vuli, Manase Latu and Ipu Laga’aia for a celebration of one of cinema’s most magical musical creations.

Intimate music performances include critically acclaimed indie folk band Tiny Ruins, who will be performing new material alongside fan favourites in the Chinoiserie Garden, and rising singer songwriter Theia is bringing her critically acclaimed reo rangatira project Te Kaahu back home for a special performance in the Te Parapara Garden (New Zealand's only traditional Maaori productive garden).

The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction features a star studded list of Kiwi musicians performing the soundtracks from two of cult director Quentin Tarantino’s best loved films.

Also taking place on the Rhododendron Lawn, Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace) brings together almost 100 performers from Hamilton City Brass and a Festival Chorus made of Hamilton and Waikato choirs to perform a moving anti-war piece.

Lovers of poetry and music can join some of the country’s best and brightest songwriters, including Anna Coddington, Lawrence Arabia and Julia Deans as they perform original music inspired by the poems of iconic writer Katherine Mansfield (Mansfield In Her Own Words - Unplugged). Falling on the centenary of Katherine Mansfield’s death, the event is made even more special by the setting of the charming Mansfield Garden.

An adventurous dance programme sees everything from ballet (Royal Ballet New Zealand’s Tutus on Tour) to breakdancing (The Great Kiwi Break Off) and local contemporary works (Trial & Tribulation) performed at Clarence Street Theatre, Victoria on the River and the Hamilton Gardens respectively.

The much loved Meteor Theatre will be hosting an eclectic mix of theatre shows, including children’s puppet show The Boy With Wings, Hanna, Big J Stylez and Hello Darkness.

Celebratory, camp and sexy - Hamilton Arts Festival’s selection of cabaret and comedy shows are indicative of the joyful mood of the programme.

International shows include Australia’s Gary Starr, a self described comedian and ‘disgraced actor’, who promises to defy critics by performing “every genre of theatre possible, thus saving the performing arts from its inevitable extinction”.

Also from across the ditch, Sex, Lies & Betrayal is a story of broken dreams, carnal desires and forbidden love set in Hollywood.

Closer to home Rock Follies Forever brings together Kiwi showbiz icons Jackie Clarke, Laura Daniel and Jennifer Ward-Lealand in an ode to the fabulous (but fictional) cult British TV series Rock Follies.

After a sell-out season at the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Festival, Fever: Return of the Ula highlights the savage vogue stomps and luscious sways of of Pasifika trans and queer supernovas, with choreography by Amanaki Prescott-Faletau, winner of the FAME NZ Artist Award 2022.

Another highlight is Haus of YOLO, a party of a show jam-packed with extraordinary circus skills and sewing chaos. Truly a feast for the senses, this sexy multidisciplinary show from The Dust Palace (PULP, Top of the Heap) explores the modern middle class slavery of fast fashion.

With community at its core, Hamilton Arts Festival has a strong focus on free shows that provide local artists a platform to showcase their mahi, and audiences the chance to engage with emerging artists and musicians.

The Festival Hub is at the heart of the action with free and live entertainment celebrating local artists and musicians, starting at 5pm every night. Thanks to an exciting new partnership with Montana Food & Events, this is also the place to savor the sights and sounds of the festival, relax with a drink and enjoy some incredible locally produced food.

This Is Kiwi - Indigo Festival returns for its second iteration, a five hour long ‘festival within a festival’ taking place in the Enclosed Gardens and bringing together over 200 performers representing the many cultures that make up Hamilton Kirikiriroa’s diverse population.

Finally, nothing says summer in Kirikiriroa quite like the city’s most beloved free event, Sunset Symphony. For over 10 years, Sunset Symphony has brought Hamilton together to celebrate the best things in life... glorious orchestral music, whānau, friends, food and fireworks! All against the stunning backdrop of a Rhododendron Lawn sunset.

Throughout the course of the festival, there’ll be roving performances from local street theatre legends Free Lunch and a flag installation from festival veterans Doing Pennants.

“We also have some surprises popping up around the place… You might bump into a walking, talking, flute playing tree by the name of Woody for example, or come across a beautiful grand piano ready to be played,” says Turkington.

“It’s all part of the fun and magic!”

Head to hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz to check out the full programme. Early bird discounts are available on most ticketed events until Christmas eve.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Haus of YOLO: A party of a show, jam-packed with extraordinary circus skills and sewing chaos.

Mansfield In Her Own Words - Unplugged: An impressive cast of local music legends put a unique spin on Katherine Mansfield’s revered poetry.

Sunset Symphony: Glorious music, whānau, friends, food and fireworks! One of Waikato's most beloved and iconic events.

The Soundtrack from Bazz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!: Music from the 2001 film performed live in concert by an epic rock-opera ensemble.

The Soundtracks to Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction & Reservoir Dogs: Join a star studded band of Kiwi music icons as they rock’n roll through some of the wickedest music on celluloid, backed by the phenomenal Big Band Royale.

This Is Kiwi - Indigo Festival is a mini festival within a festival - bringing together over 200 performers representing the many cultures that make up our community in this part of Aotearoa.

CABARET

Fever: Return of the Ula: After a sell-out season at the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Festival, the cabaret show on everyone’s hips, lips and fingertips returns.

COMEDY

Enid Blyton’s Naughty Threesome: Penny Ashton and friends will use your suggestions to solve epic adventures helped along by good solid English values and immensely sensible shoes.

Gary Starr: Disgraced actor Garry Starr defies his critics by performing every genre of theatre possible, thus saving the performing arts from its inevitable extinction.

A Trojan War: A frantic and hilarious mash-up in the style of Monty Python meets The Mighty Boosh. The delightfully mischievous and totally hilarious Slightly Isolated Dog are back.

MUSIC

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace) brings together almost 100 performers from Hamilton City Brass and a Festival Chorus made of Hamilton and Waikato choirs.

Ngā Tohu O Te Taiao: This multidisciplinary performance infuses live sand art, matauranga maori story telling and traditional maori instruments.

Niko Ne Zna: A hot and spicy taste of the Balkans from this world-class seven piece band.

Rock Follies Forever: Join Jackie Clarke, Laura Daniel and Jennifer Ward-Lealand as they fan-girl over the best 1970s British girl-group that never was.

Te Kaahu: Renowned singer and songwriter Theia brings her critically acclaimed reo rangatira project Te Kaahu back to her haukaainga for a special performance in the Te Parapara Garden.

Tierra y Mar Flamenco Project: Join world-class flamenco musicians as they explore the boundaries of flamenco dance, composition and improvisation.

Tiny Ruins: A rare blend of eloquent lyrical craft and explorative musicianship, the songs of Tiny Ruins have been treasured by crowds and critics for over a decade.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Gianni Schicchi by Puccini: A fast-paced one-act opera combining screeching social satire and macabre comedy.

Vivaldi by Candlelight: Join Orchestras Central Trust Ensemble and soloists in the newly opened Egyptian Garden for a magical evening of Vivaldi, Bach and Albinoni.

MUSICAL THEATRE

CUT!: Just when you thought you’d heard it all... CUT! features songs that were shockingly excluded from well-known musicals.

Home-Grown Musicals: Greatest Hits: A stellar line-up of singers and musicians perform songs from three of local composer Chris Williams’ shows – State Highway 48, The Quest and The Rug.

THEATRE

A Rare Bird: Ornithologist Perrine Moncrieff was a woman on a mission. Ahead of her time. A force of nature.

Big J Stylez: Following his rise to prime-time celebrity status on Shortland Street, Jacob Dombroski returns to the stage with his revolutionised award-winning solo.

Hanna: A funny, heartfelt and compelling play that asks what does “family” actually mean in today’s society?

Hello Darkness: A man reflecting on the meaning of his life as he approaches the end of his.

Sex, Lies & Betrayal: A story of broken dreams, carnal desires and forbidden love in Holywood.

Te Tupua The Goblin: An enchanting solo performance, written and performed by theatre legend John G Davies.

The Golden Ass: A glorious satire told by master storyteller and theatre legend Michael Hurst.

CHILDRENS

The Boy With Wings: A thrilling tale of adventure for kids ages 5-9 using puppetry, songs, storytelling, and exquisite hand-crafted sets.

DANCE

Trial And Tribulation: A contemporary dance and theatre work that takes you on a journey through the Picturesque Garden.

Tunneling Wormholes: A new contemporary dance duet that gently teases out the wandering threads of imagination.

Tutus on Tour: Royal New Zealand Ballet curates an eclectic collection of works for ballet lovers.

FILMS & EXPERIENCE

Mad Hatter Mystery: Apocalypse Lounge Room Break is back with a new mystery for children and adults. Take a trip down the rabbit-hole and discover peculiar puzzles and surreal solutions.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: For the first time Aotearoa hosts the 58th Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. One hundred remarkable photographs illustrate the precious beauty of our planet at the Waikato Museum.

Vertigo: An Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece, Vertigo is strange and hypnotic. Programmed by Hamilton Film Society.

What We Do in the Shadows: This hilarious mockumentary transposes traditional vampires to suburban Wellington. Programmed by Hamilton Film Society.

FREE EVENTS

Downtown Sounds with Looking for Alaska & Friends: Indie-folk veterans Looking for Alaska perform a free concert with special guests at the stunning Victoria on the River.

Figment: Set your chair centre stage for an up close circus experience like no other.

Hamilton Big Band: The Hamilton Big Band plays a variety of music including Swing, Latin, Waltz, Rock ‘n Roll, Funk, Contemporary Pop and Rock styles as well as Big Band standard pieces from the likes of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington to name just a few.

Showy Ovaries Live: The ‘O’ Show: A podcast that takes a frank, funny and unabashed look at menopause and women’s bodies, kicking shame out the door.

The Great Kiwi Break Off: For the first time in over a decade, Kirikiriroa will host a breakdancing battle. With breakdancing being included in the Paris 2024 Olympic sports programme, this event will feature the best breakers in New Zealand as they gear up for the event of their lifetimes.

The Taming of the Shrew: The Summer Shakespeare is back! A classic tale about gender and social hierarchy gets a feminist reimagining.

University of Waikato Music Showcase: Be carried away by the sublime sounds of classical piano and opera, as four of Waikato Conservatorium's finest musicians perform an hour of beautiful music in the Piazza.

