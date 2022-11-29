The Gigs Keep Coming For Tauranga’s Summer Season

Tauranga is on its way to being the ultimate gig destination, with nine major concerts locked in for the summer season and more to be announced.

International acts such as UB40, DIPLO, Sticky Fingers and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will take to the Tauranga stage, as well as kiwi favourites such as L.A.B, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Shapeshifter.

Both Tauranga City Council and Bay Venues say it’s going to be one of their busiest seasons to date.

“It’s going to be a huge summer, the team and our city partners, such as New Zealand Police, are all working really hard to support the events industry as they return to a new normal,” says Tauranga City Council Event Facilitation Manager Jenna Quay, whose team facilitates all events on public land.

“The gig bookings are still coming in, and at the same time we’re facilitating everything from community events through to international sporting events across the city,” says Jenna.

Wharepai Domain will host up to 8,000 attendees at Summer Haze and the L.A.B Summer Tour, and next-door Tauranga Domain will host approximately 20,000 at the One Love festival. Mount Tunes has just been announced at Soper Reserve, and Council says there’s even more to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Large concerts will also take place at Trustpower Baypark, including Famous Last Words, Bay Dreams, A Summer’s Day Live and Juicy Festival.

Jade Bosman, Event Operations Manager at Bay Venues, says her team is flat tack preparing for four large scale music festivals within just one week.

“The main driver for the team is just how exciting it is to be able to gather and celebrate through events again,” she says.

“It’s taken months of planning to get everything to work together. It’s not just the festivals either, we have two speedway events during that period too.”

Tauranga Waterfront in the city centre is proving a popular gig space this summer too. In Bloom took place on 12 November overlooking the Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour, and Mirrors, a house music festival, will follow suit on 27 December.

“The location was incredible, the weather turned out amazing and the all-round vibes were high. The marquee, food, brand activations and art were a massive hit,” says In Bloom promoter Perry Farell.

“We can't wait to take what we've learnt from this and develop the event and make the experience even better for people next year.”

The event drew a crowd of nearly 1000 people, with 55% of those from out of the region. Perry says those who didn’t attend the afterparty headed to local bars and pubs in the city centre, showing the positive impact events can have on local businesses.

The larger concerts typically have an even bigger impact on the local economy – in 2019 Bay Dreams was attended by almost 30,000 people, which resulted in $8.8 million spent locally on accommodation, food and beverage by visitors.

With an array of events also taking place across the city’s venues, such as Totara Street, Tauranga is expected to be bustling over the summer holiday period.

Inspector Zane Smith, New Zealand Police, says with the influx of people coming to the region, it’s going to be even more important to stay safe and look after your friends.

“Have a good time and enjoy our beautiful city but remember to plan ahead as the roads are going to be busy.

“Drink responsibly, and make sure you check the alcohol bans that are in place over the holiday period — don’t get caught out,” he says.

See more events at mytauranga.co.nz

Stay up to date with alcohol-free areas at www.tauranga.govt.nz /alcohol-free

Summer concerts December 2022 – March 2023

Mirrors, 27 December 2022, Tauranga Waterfront

Summer Haze, 29 December 2022, Wharepai Domain

L.A.B Summer Tour, 30 December 2022, Wharepai Domain

Famous Last Words, 31 January 2023, Trustpower Baypark

Mount Tunes, 2 January 2023, Soper Reserve

Bay Dreams, 3 January 2023, Trustpower Baypark

A Summer's Day Live ft. UB40, 4 January 2023, Trustpower Baypark

Juicy Festival, 6 January 2023, Trustpower Baypark

One Love Festival, 28 – 29 January 2023, Tauranga Domain

