Celebrating 30 Years Of The Iconic Woodville Lions Coast To Coast Fundraiser For The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: Woodville Lions Club

This December will mark the 30th anniversary of the Woodville Lions Club iconic motorcycle ride, put together to raise funds for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. Known as the ‘Woodville Lions/Suzuki Coast to Coast’, this ride has become a well-established event all over the country.

Riders will begin their 200km journey from Himatangi Beach on the West Coast and travel across to the Manawatu plains to Woodville, where they stop for refreshments and a free lunch at Fountaine Square before continuing to Akitio on the East Coast.

Over $300,000 has been donated by the Woodville Lions Club in the 30-year history of the ride, helping the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter to continue to save hundreds of lives.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Woodville Lions Club for their ongoing support of the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter over the past 30 years. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment towards such a vital service and look forward to their continuing support for many years to come.” Says Vanessa Richmond, Group Manager.

Following last year’s cancellation due to the Covid epidemic, and with previous rider numbers reaching 500 from all over New Zealand, organisers are eager to deliver a substantial boost once again in aid for the region’s rescue helicopter. Woodville Lions are proud of the history they are making, living the Lion’s motto - “We Serve”.

