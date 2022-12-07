Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stunning Feat By Wairarapa Schoolboy Cricketer

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Something special occurred yesterday at Napier’s Nelson Park where Wairarapa schoolboy Angus Jaspers turned in a brilliant all-round performance for his Wairarapa team at the Central Districts Boys Years 11 & 12 tournament.

Previously known as the Central Districts Under 17 Tournament - now realigned to keep schoolmates playing alongside each other for their District team, the competition has seen eight teams from CD Districts Nelson, Marlborough, Horowhenua-Kapiti, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Wairarapa, Whanganui and Taranaki all competing against each other this week, ahead of today’s final playoffs for the annual CD title.

In Wairarapa’s match against Whanganui yesterday, Angus Jaspers stepped up to the plate by coming in as the number nine batsman when his side was in peril at 64/7.

The tailend batsman built two partnerships with Toby Nelson (11) and Hamesh Patel (25 not out) as he blasted his way to 101 off 71 balls, including 12 boundaries and four sixes - a remarkable maiden representative century for the young left-arm seamer in the lower order.

Jaspers was eventually out when the score was 210, and also took four wickets (4-64) in a fine all-round performance for his team: SCORECARD: https://bit.ly/3VCm7gF

Today, his Wairarapa teammate Samuel Payne has kept the runs flowing for Wairarapa with his own century, against Marborough.

.

Notes for Editors:

CDCA Boys Years 11 & 12 Tournament background info: https://www.cdcricket.co.nz/cdca-competitions/cdca-boys-years-11-12-tournament

CDCA Boys Years 11 & 12 Tournament livescoring hub: https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/central-districts-cricket-association/cdda-age-group-representative-summer-202223/year-11and12-boys-representative-tournament/a407cebe

© Scoop Media

