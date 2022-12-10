Morales Adds More US Flavour To 2023 Castrol TRS Championship

Up and coming American David Morales is the latest signing for the 2023 Castrol Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand, securing his spot on the grid for its first full international post-Covid championship.

American David Morales is heading to New Zealand. Picture Supplied.

Between 2012 and 2014, Morales competed in various karting championships in his home state of Florida. His best result was 8th in the Rotax Micro Max category of the 2012 Florida Winter Tour.

He had several more seasons of karting in the United States before making his circuit racing debut in the Lucas Oil Formula Series. From there he progressed to the NACAM Formula 4 Championship and in 2021 the British Formula 4 Championship with Arden. He recorded numerous podium results in the categories and finished in the top ten overall in the NACAM F4 Championship.

He has enjoyed a busy 2022 as well, competing for Arden Motorsport in the GB3 Championship, in the inaugural season of the Praga Cup sports car championship and in the Formula Asia Regional Championship.

Despite the 19 year old’s considerable experience in junior single seater categories the Castrol Toyota Racing Series will be a step up in power and speed. Morales will team up with M2 Competition for his campaign and is aiming for a competitive season in the compact five weekend series that will include the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix. M2 Competition’s Mark Pilcher says he’s made the right move to start 2023 in New Zealand.

"It's great that David and his family can see the benefit of TRS for a driver,” he said. “Everyone at M2 Competition will be happy to provide him all start 2023 in New Zealand, the tools required to improve and get some strong results to set him off for a great 2023 season."

Morales is aiming to shine in TRS. Picture Supplied.

With preparations for his trip to the southern hemisphere well underway, David had this to say: “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to race in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series, especially with a team like with M2 Competition who have such a strong history in the championship.

“2023 is going to be a big year for me, I’m aiming to get to another level with my driving, and TRS has given a lot of other drivers the opportunity to do that.

“So many big names in racing have come up through the series on their way to higher formulas, and I’m going to do my best to add myself to that list.”

David’s first championship in New Zealand will get underway in the South Island at Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park on January 13-15 before heading to nearby Teretonga Park for round two a week later.

It then heads to the North Island for consecutive weekends at Circuit Chris Amon - Manfeild, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park and a final weekend at Taupo International Motorsport Park on February 10-12.

Morales will be hoping to join an illustrious list of graduates from New Zealand’s premier single seater championship who have gone on to greater things in their careers.

The championship has one of the best records in junior formulae for the proportion of its drivers over the years who have made it to Formula One or achieved other notable successes. Current F1 aces Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, Nicolas Latifi, Lance Stroll and Guanyu Zhou have all raced in TRS. Norris and Stroll were both champions.

2023 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park Raceway

27-29 January 2023 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

10-12 February 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

