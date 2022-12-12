New Zealand Podcast Awards Announces 2022 Winners
The 2022 NZ Podcast Awards Presented by rova have announced their winners. A panel of 32 Kiwi and international judges from the media and podcast industry selected the winners from over 400 nominations.
The awards aim to recognize the hard work of producers, media networks, talent, and independent podcasters in the thriving podcast industry in New Zealand. Over 20,000 votes have now been received from listeners supporting their favorite shows and creators.
Among the winners, The Commune was awarded "Podcast of the Year" and "The Spotlight Award" for its excellent storytelling and sound design. Whakamāori won "Best Education" and "Best Maori or Pasifika Podcast or Host" for being an entertaining and engaging podcast that made the listener feel part of the whānau.
The Lake received two awards for "Creativity" and "Best Factual Podcast," and RNZ was awarded "Network of the Year" for the quality of their output. The "Independent Podcast of the Year" award went to Dear Nature, and Grey Areas with Petra Bagust won "Best New Podcast." The "Listeners' Choice" award went to "Culture Vulture," which received the most public votes, followed by The Girls Uninterrupted who finished as runners up.
The judges were impressed by the high calibre of entries this year and noted that the decision-making process was challenging due to the numerous talented podcasters and producers across Aotearoa who demonstrated exceptional levels of creativity and production quality.
A FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS:
BEST ARTS & CULTURE PODCAST
GOLD: Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History - rova / MAI FM
SILVER: He Reo Tawhito - conversations about Mōteatea - Toi te Arapūoru | SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music
BRONZE: Voices - Kadambari Raghukumar
BEST BUSINESS PODCAST
GOLD: Money Talks - NZ Herald
SILVER: Cooking the Books with Frances Cook - Frances Cook
BRONZE: The Property Academy - Ed McKnight & Andrew Nicol
BEST COMEDY PODCAST – PRESENTED BY ROVA
GOLD: Socrates Walks Into A Bar - Tim Batt, Nick Rado and Ray O'Leary
SILVER: Dear Bastard! - Paul McKane & Andrew Naughtie
BRONZE: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics - rova
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PODCAST
GOLD: Gone by Lunchtime The Spinoff Podcast Network
SILVER: The Front Page - NZ Herald
BRONZE: The Shit Show - Shit You Should Care About
BEST DOCUMENTARY PODCAST
GOLD: The Elephant in the Bedroom - Notable Pictures/Tahi
SILVER: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)
BRONZE: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff
BEST EDUCATION PODCAST
GOLD: Whakamāori - Arataua Media/RNZ
SILVER: History of Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast - Thomas Rillstone
BRONZE: Raising The Curve - The Curve
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST
GOLD: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics - rova
SILVER: Dear Nature - Max Balloch
BRONZE: Grey Areas with Petra Bagust - Love It Media
BEST FACTUAL PODCAST
GOLD: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff
SILVER: Our Changing World - Claire Concannon, RNZ
BRONZE: The Front Page - NZ Herald
BEST FAMILY PODCAST
GOLD: Story Space - Mick, Matt and Kevin
SILVER: News2Me - Gill Bonnett/RNZ/TVNZ
BRONZE: One Day You'll Thank Me - NZ Herald
BEST FICTION PODCAST
GOLD: Tales from Three Corners - Jacq
SILVER: The Secret of St Kilda - Haggis and Dragons Productions Limited
BRONZE: Devil's Trumpet - Tracey Slaughter, RNZ
BEST HEALTH & WELLBEING PODCAST
GOLD: Are You Mental? - Mick Andrews
SILVER: Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower - Three Dollar/RNZ
BRONZE: Wellness F*cking Wednesday with Nix - Nicola 'Nix' Adams
BEST HISTORY PODCAST
GOLD: Eyewitness - Sonia Yee, Producer and Presenter
SILVER: Detour: Antarctica - NZ Herald
BRONZE: He Reo Tawhito - conversations about Mōteatea - Toi te Arapūoru | SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music
BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST – PRESENTED BY ACAST
GOLD: Dear Nature - Max Balloch
SILVER: History of Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast - Thomas Rillstone
BRONZE: Raising The Curve - The Curve
BEST INTERVIEW
GOLD: The Deep - Zoe Marshall
SILVER: Between Two Beers - Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten
BRONZE: He Reo Tawhito - conversations about Mōteatea - Toi te Arapūoru | SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music
BEST MAORI OR PASIFIKA PODCAST OR HOST – PRESENTED BY bluereef
GOLD: Whakamāori / Chey Milne, Ani-Piki Tuari, Dr Anaha Hiini
SILVER: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics / Leighton Clarke
BRONZE: The Lake / Aaron Smale
BEST NETWORK OR PUBLISHER
GOLD: RNZ
SILVER: NZME/iHeartRadio NZ
BRONZE: The Spinoff Podcast Network
BEST NEW PODCAST
GOLD: Grey Areas with Petra Bagust - Love It Media
SILVER: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics - rova
BRONZE: We Need To Talk with Toni Street - NZME
BEST RADIO PODCAST
GOLD: ZM's Bree & Clint - ZM Podcast Network
SILVER: The Morning Rumble - The Rock
BRONZE: The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB
BEST SEX & RELATIONSHIPS PODCAST
GOLD: Elephant in the Bedroom - Notable Pictures/Tahi
SILVER: The Deep - Zoe Marshall
BRONZE: The Electric Rodeo - Emma Hewitt
BEST SPORTS PODCAST
GOLD: The Sporting Rumble - The Rock
SILVER: Between Two Beers podcast - Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten
BRONZE: Runners only! With Dom Harvey - Dom Harvey
BEST TRUE CRIME PODCAST
GOLD: The Commune Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)
SILVER: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff
BRONZE: GUILT (Season One - Who Killed Jordan Voudouris?) - Ryan Wolf
BEST RISING STAR
GOLD: Joseph Stockhausen
SILVER: Max Balloch
BRONZE: Alyssa Partington
SPOTLIGHT AWARD
GOLD: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)
SILVER: The Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - The Rock
BRONZE: The Secret History of Flight 149 - Stephen Davis
THE CLIMATE AWARD
GOLD: Consume This - Consumer NZ
SILVER: Our Changing World - Claire Concannon, RNZ
BRONZE: The DOC Sounds of Science Podcast - The Department of Conservation
THE CREATIVITY AWARD
GOLD: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff
SILVER: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)
BRONZE: Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History - rova / MAI FM
LISTENERS’ CHOICE AWARD
WINNER: Culture Vulture - Shit You Should Care About
RUNNER UP: The Girls Uninterrupted - Brodie Kane Media
PODCAST OF THE YEAR
GOLD: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)