New Zealand Podcast Awards Announces 2022 Winners

The 2022 NZ Podcast Awards Presented by rova have announced their winners. A panel of 32 Kiwi and international judges from the media and podcast industry selected the winners from over 400 nominations.

The awards aim to recognize the hard work of producers, media networks, talent, and independent podcasters in the thriving podcast industry in New Zealand. Over 20,000 votes have now been received from listeners supporting their favorite shows and creators.

Among the winners, The Commune was awarded "Podcast of the Year" and "The Spotlight Award" for its excellent storytelling and sound design. Whakamāori won "Best Education" and "Best Maori or Pasifika Podcast or Host" for being an entertaining and engaging podcast that made the listener feel part of the whānau.

The Lake received two awards for "Creativity" and "Best Factual Podcast," and RNZ was awarded "Network of the Year" for the quality of their output. The "Independent Podcast of the Year" award went to Dear Nature, and Grey Areas with Petra Bagust won "Best New Podcast." The "Listeners' Choice" award went to "Culture Vulture," which received the most public votes, followed by The Girls Uninterrupted who finished as runners up.

The judges were impressed by the high calibre of entries this year and noted that the decision-making process was challenging due to the numerous talented podcasters and producers across Aotearoa who demonstrated exceptional levels of creativity and production quality.

A FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS:

BEST ARTS & CULTURE PODCAST

GOLD: Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History - rova / MAI FM

SILVER: He Reo Tawhito - conversations about Mōteatea - Toi te Arapūoru | SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music

BRONZE: Voices - Kadambari Raghukumar

BEST BUSINESS PODCAST

GOLD: Money Talks - NZ Herald

SILVER: Cooking the Books with Frances Cook - Frances Cook

BRONZE: The Property Academy - Ed McKnight & Andrew Nicol

BEST COMEDY PODCAST – PRESENTED BY ROVA

GOLD: Socrates Walks Into A Bar - Tim Batt, Nick Rado and Ray O'Leary

SILVER: Dear Bastard! - Paul McKane & Andrew Naughtie

BRONZE: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics - rova

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PODCAST

GOLD: Gone by Lunchtime The Spinoff Podcast Network

SILVER: The Front Page - NZ Herald

BRONZE: The Shit Show - Shit You Should Care About

BEST DOCUMENTARY PODCAST

GOLD: The Elephant in the Bedroom - Notable Pictures/Tahi

SILVER: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)

BRONZE: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff

BEST EDUCATION PODCAST

GOLD: Whakamāori - Arataua Media/RNZ

SILVER: History of Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast - Thomas Rillstone

BRONZE: Raising The Curve - The Curve

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST

GOLD: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics - rova

SILVER: Dear Nature - Max Balloch

BRONZE: Grey Areas with Petra Bagust - Love It Media

BEST FACTUAL PODCAST

GOLD: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff

SILVER: Our Changing World - Claire Concannon, RNZ

BRONZE: The Front Page - NZ Herald

BEST FAMILY PODCAST

GOLD: Story Space - Mick, Matt and Kevin

SILVER: News2Me - Gill Bonnett/RNZ/TVNZ

BRONZE: One Day You'll Thank Me - NZ Herald

BEST FICTION PODCAST

GOLD: Tales from Three Corners - Jacq

SILVER: The Secret of St Kilda - Haggis and Dragons Productions Limited

BRONZE: Devil's Trumpet - Tracey Slaughter, RNZ

BEST HEALTH & WELLBEING PODCAST

GOLD: Are You Mental? - Mick Andrews

SILVER: Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower - Three Dollar/RNZ

BRONZE: Wellness F*cking Wednesday with Nix - Nicola 'Nix' Adams

BEST HISTORY PODCAST

GOLD: Eyewitness - Sonia Yee, Producer and Presenter

SILVER: Detour: Antarctica - NZ Herald

BRONZE: He Reo Tawhito - conversations about Mōteatea - Toi te Arapūoru | SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music

BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST – PRESENTED BY ACAST

GOLD: Dear Nature - Max Balloch

SILVER: History of Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast - Thomas Rillstone

BRONZE: Raising The Curve - The Curve

BEST INTERVIEW

GOLD: The Deep - Zoe Marshall

SILVER: Between Two Beers - Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten

BRONZE: He Reo Tawhito - conversations about Mōteatea - Toi te Arapūoru | SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music

BEST MAORI OR PASIFIKA PODCAST OR HOST – PRESENTED BY bluereef

GOLD: Whakamāori / Chey Milne, Ani-Piki Tuari, Dr Anaha Hiini

SILVER: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics / Leighton Clarke

BRONZE: The Lake / Aaron Smale

BEST NETWORK OR PUBLISHER

GOLD: RNZ

SILVER: NZME/iHeartRadio NZ

BRONZE: The Spinoff Podcast Network

BEST NEW PODCAST

GOLD: Grey Areas with Petra Bagust - Love It Media

SILVER: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics - rova

BRONZE: We Need To Talk with Toni Street - NZME

BEST RADIO PODCAST

GOLD: ZM's Bree & Clint - ZM Podcast Network

SILVER: The Morning Rumble - The Rock

BRONZE: The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB

BEST SEX & RELATIONSHIPS PODCAST

GOLD: Elephant in the Bedroom - Notable Pictures/Tahi

SILVER: The Deep - Zoe Marshall

BRONZE: The Electric Rodeo - Emma Hewitt

BEST SPORTS PODCAST

GOLD: The Sporting Rumble - The Rock

SILVER: Between Two Beers podcast - Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten

BRONZE: Runners only! With Dom Harvey - Dom Harvey

BEST TRUE CRIME PODCAST

GOLD: The Commune Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)

SILVER: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff

BRONZE: GUILT (Season One - Who Killed Jordan Voudouris?) - Ryan Wolf

BEST RISING STAR

GOLD: Joseph Stockhausen

SILVER: Max Balloch

BRONZE: Alyssa Partington

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

GOLD: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)

SILVER: The Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - The Rock

BRONZE: The Secret History of Flight 149 - Stephen Davis

THE CLIMATE AWARD

GOLD: Consume This - Consumer NZ

SILVER: Our Changing World - Claire Concannon, RNZ

BRONZE: The DOC Sounds of Science Podcast - The Department of Conservation

THE CREATIVITY AWARD

GOLD: The Lake - Popsock Media / Stuff

SILVER: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)

BRONZE: Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History - rova / MAI FM

LISTENERS’ CHOICE AWARD

WINNER: Culture Vulture - Shit You Should Care About

RUNNER UP: The Girls Uninterrupted - Brodie Kane Media

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

GOLD: The Commune - Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham (Stuff)

© Scoop Media

