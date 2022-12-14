Whakarauora Reo Māori Inspires Welsh Language Group During Aotearoa Visit

Members of a youth organisation from Wales called Urdd Gobaith Cymru www.urdd.cymru are visiting Aotearoa as part of a collaboration set up by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori and to represent Wales in the World Schools Rugby Sevens in Tamaki Makaurau. On Wednesday, they will head to Whakaata Māori to see some of the station’s work to promote te reo Māori through the media.

The group, so far, has been on a guided trek up Maungawhau with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, learning the hītori and kōrero of Tāmaki Makaurau. Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s International Projects Assistant Luned Hunter says it’s been an eye-opening experience for the group:

“Coming to Aotearoa and learning about the Māori culture and language has been a truly special experience for us as an organisation and our girl’s 7’s rugby team.

“After speaking with Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei on Maungawhau, we came to understand more about the importance of the land and Māori culture. Even more strikingly was to learn about the similarities between the history of the Welsh and Māori languages and the efforts now to revive both languages. Following our visit, we hope to continue our partnership and work together to the future to further increase awareness of both languages.”

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, established in 1922, is Wales’s largest Youth Organisation, with more than 55,000 members between the ages of 8 and 25. They provide various opportunities for children and young people through the Welsh language. Furthermore, there are sports, culture, humanitarian, and international travel opportunities for their members to learn more about other people and languages. In addition, the Urdd has residential centres and, through their initiatives, aims to increase their members’ awareness about Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has an ongoing relationship with the Urdd, founded on language revitalisation. In 2021, the Urdd translated a kaikōhau prepared by Te Taura Whiri for Matariki into the Welsh language to enable Welsh speakers to celebrate the significant change of season. This year, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori translated the Urdd’s annual Peace and Goodwill Message into te reo Māori for the first time in its 100-year history.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori Chair Professor Rawinia Higgins says Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s visit represents an ongoing relationship between indigenous languages.

“Welsh language champions face the same struggles Māori language champions: revitalising and safeguarding their indigenous language in their own homeland.”

The Urdd Gobatith Cymru are in Aotearoa for the next few days and will return to Wales after the World 7s Rugby tournament.

