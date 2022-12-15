MouthFresh Signs On As Major Partner Of KidsCan

Kiwi oral hygiene company, MouthFresh, has signed up as a Major Partner of KidsCan, becoming an ongoing supporter to the tune of $100k+ per annum.

The funding from MouthFresh will support KidsCan’s essential work providing food, jackets, shoes and health products to schools and early childhood centres across New Zealand.

KidsCan Founder & CEO, Julie Chapman says “We’re so pleased to have MouthFresh come on board this year as a major partner. It’s a particularly tough time for families living in poverty, who are being hard hit by the soaring cost of living. This support will make such a difference to Kiwi kids right across the country.”

Eugene Rush from MouthFresh says, “We passionately believe all New Zealand kids should have equal access to the necessities of life, so partnering with KidsCan is a natural fit.”

No strangers to helping others, for the last three years, MouthFresh has also been providing Kaibosh Food Rescue with toothbrushes and toothpaste to support whanau in making sure they have the essentials.

“Our team has already assisted with packing key essentials and can’t wait to get even more involved to support KidsCan’s great work next year.”

Sold through major New Zealand retailers, MouthFresh has been providing high quality and affordable oral healthcare products to Kiwis for the last 15 years.

Kidscan.org.nz

Action.co.nz/collections/mouthfresh

© Scoop Media

