Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jack Fagan On Target To Break Two-day-old Shearing Record

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan has got off to a lightning start in his bid to break the World solo eight hours strongwool lambshearing record which was set just two days ago.

A quarter of the way into the attempt at Ingleby Farms Puktetiti Station, about 25km by road west of State Highway 3 King Country township Piopio, Fagan had shorn 191 of the open-faced Romney lambs in the two hours from 7am to 9am – a pace which could see him break the record by about 20 lambs.

The second run started at 9.30am and an hour-long lunch break will be taken at 11.30am, with the third run from 12.30-2.30pm and the last from 3pm to the finish at 5pm.

The record bid comes on the 30th anniversary of a nine-hour record of 810 by father (Sir) David Fagan, shorn in Southland on December 22, 1992. (The nine-hour record is now 872).

Setting the eight-hour record on Tuesday in the first attempt in almost 11 years, 19-year-old Taihape shearer Reuben Alabaster shore 746, passing the previous record of 744 only in the last minute.

Alabaster had run tallies of shore 188, 183, 187 and 188.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 