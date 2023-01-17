Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

LESBIHONEST at NZ Fringe Festival

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: Laura Piccinin

Queer performer Laura Piccinin recants a lifetime of coming outs in a tell-all comedic stand-up story hour. This hilarious and sentimental autobiography reflects on a single journey that spans 3 decades of change in perceptions and treatment of LGBTQ+ people. As an ex-religious Queer, Laura grapples with a shifting identity and unease in sense of self, eventually navigating her way to pride.

After making her debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival and receiving the “Patron’s Pick” award at Factory Studio, Laura went road-tripping across Canada to perform at Saskatoon, Nanaimo (“Pick of the Fringe” award), Victoria and Kelowna Fringes this past summer. After performing as a comedienne with Just for Laughs (2017, 2018) writing and performing in the new Canadian musical, “Every Silver Lining” in association with Toronto Fringe, 2019 (Patron’s Pick) and Next Stage Festival, 2020, this new work is a launching point for Laura’s solo artistic career.

This summer, LESBIHONEST will be making its way through New Zealand/Aotearoa, participating in NZ Fringe, Dunedin Fringe and Nelson Fringe festivals.

“Part stand-up, part personal storytelling, Piccinin stands behind a mic and tells us her coming out stories. Sharply observed, tightly delivered—and finding laughter in the pain—for an entertaining and insightful, out and proud ride”. –Cate McKim, Life with More Cowbell

Just come. It’ll be funny.

Pitchin’in Productions in association with NZ Fringe Festival Presents LESBIHONEST, Written & Performed by Laura Piccinin

RATING: 14A | Mature language & themes

Website: https://www.laurapiccinin.com/

Tickets: https://www.fringe.co.nz/show/lesbihonest

