Head Like A Hole And Villainy Headline Rock And Metal Festival Majestic Rocks In Whanganui This February.

Headlined by Aotearoa rock legends Head Like A Hole and Auckland superstars Villainy with support from locals Pull Down the Sun, Christchurch band Elidi and Infinity Ritual from New Plymouth, Majestic Rocks will be hosted in Whanganui on Friday, February 17.

Majestic Rocks kicks off the second weekend of the Lost Art Summer in the Square mini music fest series with Whanganui's new and one and only outdoor Rock show. Event organiser Gioia Damosso shares "I am a rock girl at heart so I am very excited for this. If you need me I'll be front row."

“As long as Head Like A Hole has five members fit and healthy we're up for anything.” HLAH share. “We are like an undomesticated animal. You may be able to reach out and pat the beast but you may also get your arm ripped off.”

"We're stoked to be heading down for our first show in Whanganui with such a stacked rock lineup” share Villainy. “We're also looking forward to getting some quality fruit and vege from Hill Street Greens and Swan meat from Virginia Lake, we also hear the airport is the best small airport 2022, can't wait to check that out."

Infinity Ritual say "we can't wait to play Majestic Rocks in Whanganui this February and we are absolutely honoured to be sharing the stage with NZ music legends Villainy, Head Like A Hole, Pull Down The Sun and Elidi. It's really exciting to bring our music to new crowds and to play some brand new songs live."

"We love Whanganui, and the community is always so welcoming.” say Elidi. “It's a place full of very close friends. We are so excited to have the opportunity to come back and play for you all in Majestic Square"

Majestic Rocks will be a night of high quality, head banging, fist pumping bangers for all lovers of the rock/metal scene.

"The Lost Art Summer in the Square series is about reaching out to a diverse community and providing entertainment for everyone" shares Gioia Damosso. "Whanganui is often left off of touring schedules and so I am passionate about bringing artists to Whanganui who have often never had the opportunity to perform here. Held in the heart of Whanganui, we are activating the community space of Majestic Square with vibrancy with the help of world class musicians from around Aotearoa. Whanganui is on the up and up and the perfect holiday destination for a long weekend for those interested in the arts. Whether its, glass, street art, music or simply to enjoy our beautiful awa, there is plenty to see and do in Whanganui."

