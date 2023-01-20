Auckland Couple ‘speechless’ After Winning $23.5 Million

An Auckland couple was left reeling after finding out their Lotto ticket, bought on a whim with some leftover change, had won them $23.5 million.

The Auckland couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are not regular players, but on a quick trip to the shops on Wednesday (18 January) decided to pick up a Powerball ticket for that night’s draw.

“I was sent to the supermarket to buy some eggs and milk,” the man said, laughing. “Afterwards I had some change left over so I thought I might as well buy a ticket because of the high Jackpot. I only buy one if the jackpot is over $20 million.”

With all the essentials taken care of, the man went home to settle in for a cozy evening with his wife. “While we were watching TV, I joked about winning and how we would split it,” the man said.

Dreams would soon become reality for the couple, when the man decided to check the ticket that Thursday as he was heading out for another supermarket run - and spotted it on the top of the mantelpiece on his way out the door.

After doing his shopping, he approached the Lotto counter - still having no idea the big prize had been won at Countdown City Centre.

“I handed my ticket to the Lotto operator, and it came up with ‘Major Prize.’ I thought, ‘What’s that, about $1,000?’ But the Lotto operator told me that the $23.5 million ticket had been sold there and I jokingly said, ‘Well, it could be me!’”

But it was no joke. After confirming he was in fact New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire, the man immediately called his wife, who had her doubts. “He’s always kidding. I thought, ‘You’re having me on,’” the woman said. “But he was crying…”

“– I cried for three hours!” the man said, shaking his head.

The man then called his son who was also sceptical.

“He said ‘Dad, are you sure it is $23 million? Not just $23?’ He had me checking the receipt a couple more times and counting the zeros!”

The couple “still can’t believe it. It’s going to be a massive help to us and our families too.

“I said to my siblings ‘now I can take care of all the people I love and deeply care for – oh, and I might help out you guys too, I guess.’” the man laughed.

While the couple is still processing the news and so yet to celebrate properly, they are “looking at all the things on our watch list” and looking forward to a bright future.

Notes for editors:

The winning $23.5 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Countdown Quay St in Auckland for the draw on Wednesday 18 January.

The winners would like to remain anonymous and do not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This is the first Powerball First Division winner of 2023.

The $23.5 million Powerball prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.



Powerball wins in 2023

Date Prize Store Location 1 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay St Auckland

© Scoop Media

