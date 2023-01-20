Just When You Thought You'd Missed Out...

We're all so excited about Jimmy Carr coming to Toitoi next week! And, in superb news for the many of you who've told us you missed out on tickets, we've pulled some strings and added a fourth show - for all the night owls, at 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 31.

Tickets for Jimmy's last show go on sale at 3pm today, so set your alarms now and don't miss out, as this really is your last chance to see Jimmy Carr in Hastings this year!

Final show

Tuesday, January 31 at 9.30pm

Star of the UK’s most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021, Jimmy Carr is back on the road with brand new material. He's roasted New Plymouth, he's done the hard yards round the country, and now he's finishing his national tour with us.

Jimmy’s show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.

Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket and be among the last people to see Jimmy perform in Aotearoa this year, from just $89.90 +bf.

