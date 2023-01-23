Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Charmian Hughes And Sajeela Kershi- Hugs N Kisses (From The UK)

Monday, 23 January 2023, 6:55 am
Press Release: Charmian and Sajeela

6-8th March 6.30pm Cavern Club 22 Allen Street, Te Aro, Wellington

60 minutes of new scintillating stand-up comedy from two comedians thrilled to be back at their favourite NZ Fringe Festival! (Charmian was trapped by the pandemic in Wellington in March 2020 for OVER A WEEK so this is therapy!)

Price General Admission $9.99 Concession $8.99 Fringe Addict $8.00 Ticket + $5 $14.99 Ticket + $10 $19.99

Two Differently British award-winning comedians return to NZ post-pandemic on a whistle-stop tour. Join them for unique, brilliantly funny stand-up & storytelling.

Hughes (BBC Radio 4 Pick of The Week) ‘Lights up show’ (Scotsman) ‘A class above other stand ups’ (Dominion Post) 'Fantastically silly solid stand-up’ (Binge Fringe) nominated British Comedian of the Year and Comedian’s Comedian! ‘A class above other stand-ups’(Theatreview) ‘Funny, poignant and profound’ (Stuff)

Kershi (BBC TV & Radio) ‘Smart, funny with a mischievous glint’ (Times)Star of Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning show 2007, Winner of AWA award (Asian Women of Achievement) Arts & Culture, Argus Award for artistic excellence & ITV Asian Media Awards finalist. BBC Radio/TV, Comedy Central, C4, ITV, 'Has the power to make you laugh & cry' (The Skinny)

Charmian and Sajeela will be taking their individual solo shows to the Dunedin 16-18 March and Nelson (23-25 March) festivals.

https://www.fringe.co.nz/show/charmian-hughes-sajeela-kershi-hugs-kixxes-from-the-uk

