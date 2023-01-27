Waitangi Tūwharetoa Ki Pukawa Festival 2023

Your Waitangi Weekend plans are sorted with the family friendly Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival on Sunday 5 February.





Get along and enjoy an awesome lineup of entertainment and activities for the whole whānau at the stunning Pukawa Lakefront Reserve on the southern shores of Lake Taupō.

The popular festival is nationally recognised for bringing the wider community together in celebration of Aotearoa’s cultural diversity, unity, and the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Taupō District Council co-governance management partner Cornelia Dempsey says she is thrilled to see the event back on the calendar for 2023 after a two-year covid hiatus.

“This is our annual district-wide Waitangi celebration where we work in collaboration with, and support hapū and marae to lead the delivery of the event.

“We do this on an annual rotation throughout the district and this year we’re excited to once again be supporting Pukawa Marae.

“It’s an awesome day out for our community. It’s a chance to bring everyone together to celebrate Waitangi Weekend and the year ahead, with lots of great music and kai,” says Cornelia.

Pukawa Marae chairperson Dave Potaka says the team at Pukawa Marae have put a lot of time and effort into the planning and delivery of this event, and it’s pleasing to hear the positive response from the community.

“Pukawa Marae and its partners are fortunate to be able to bring this community event to Pukawa.

“The partnerships formed to create the event are quite unique and enhance the spirit of the Treaty and how our tipuna saw true working partnerships creating positivity in our community.

“One of our themes for this event is Pare Kore which is a concept which emphasises the practice of minimal waste, minimal plastic and being mindful of effective recycling.

“This is a practice that all who live in this country should be implementing to help ensure that the whenua and waterways remain healthy for future generations.

“It’s important that Pukawa Marae shows leadership within its own community and this event is just one example of what can be achieved with cooperation between cultures,” says Dave.

Please be mindful of any rubbish you create and dispose of it responsibly via the bins provided or take it home to do so.

The day is packed with fun for all ages including waka ama rides, kapa haka performances by Taikura o Tūwharetoa, swimming and an awesome lineup of touring and local artists including; Annie Crummer, The Brown Brothers, Harmonic Resonators, The Roger Fox Big Band, The Daughters of Ally, Mapeijo and The Marshall Sisters.

Entry into the festival is free and you can pack a picnic or enjoy hangi and kai from vendors on site.

Please be sun smart and remember to bring your hat, sunscreen, and water bottle. Chilled water will be available on the day.

“Don’t forget to pack your togs, towel, and a picnic blanket!” says Cornelia.

What: Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival

When: 11am to 4.30pm, Sunday 5 Feb 2023

Where: Pukawa Lakefront Reserve, Kaiuru Avenue, Pukawa

Please note this is an alcohol, smoke, drug, animal, and gang patch free event.

Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival is proudly delivered and supported by Pukawa Marae, Taupō District Council, Amplify, Ngāti Tūwharetoa Mercury Development Group, Ngāti Tūwharetoa Genesis Energy Committee, Te Ara Mātauranga o Tūwharetoa, The Lines Company, Te Kapua Whakapipi, Creative Taupō, Creative Communities Scheme, Ministry of Culture & Heritage, Lake Taupō Forest Trust, Lake Rotoaira Forest Trust, Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Charitable Trust, and Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust.

