Celebration Box Supports Kiwi Dreams

Friday, 3 February 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery

Celebration Box are proud to announce that their sponsorship support is assisting a young Kiwi, Billy Frazer, to compete in the Grand Prix at Hampton Downs this weekend. 20-year-old Billy, born and raised in South Auckland, began karting as a 9 year old. From karting he moved into single seaters ultimately winning the NZ Formula Ford Championship in 2020 before moving to the US to pursue his goal of one day becoming an Indy Driver. Billy has completed two championship seasons in USF2000 and with seven podiums under his belt from 2022 plans to move up into USF Pro2000 provided he can secure the necessary financial backing to make this possible.

Celebration Box sponsors Billy Frazer

Now based in Indianapolis, Billy jumped at the opportunity to come back to New Zealand to compete in the 67th NZGP and the support of Celebration Box has been a key part of making this possible. This exciting and internationally recognised race will run over the full international track at Hampton Downs and be the climax of the penultimate round of the Caltex Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (formerly Toyota Racing Series). The GP attracts young motorsport talent from around the world and delivers very exciting racing. Alongside the Macau Grand Prix, the NZGP is one of only two FIA-recognised national Grand Prix events that are not part of the Formula One World Championship. The opportunity for the winning driver to gain valuable FIA points guarantees intense competition.

Since 2005 there have been over 150 Toyota Racing Series graduates and many have gone on to drive in Formula One, World Endurance Sportscars, FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 4, Porsche Supercup, GT Sports Cars, Indy Lights and Supercars. These graduates include Lando Norris, Liam Lawson, Marcus Armstrong to name a few.

Ken Smith (MBE) 3 times winner of the NZ Grand Prix and 5 times New Zealand Champion said “I have been around Billy since he commenced circuit racing and I’m impressed with his commitment and an already impressive list of results.”

Billy said, “I am super stoked to represent Celebration Box, a business and brand that really captures energy and excitement. It is the hard work and commitment of my team and the fantastic support of sponsors like Celebration Box that make it possible for me to race and I thank them for that. Celebration Box will be presenting the podium drivers of the New Zealand Grand Prix with a specially curated ‘Winners’ box and I am planning on getting my hands on that. If you make it to the track, be sure to come and say hello.”

Celebration Box is a New Zealand owned Gifting Business delivering Gift Boxes, Flowers and Sweet Treats NZ wide. CEO Wayne Kennerley said “We love making someone’s day delivering our fun and unique Celebration Box’s NZ wide to recognize and celebrate special moments in life. We look forward to presenting our special Celebration Box to the Podium winners on Sunday.”

Sky Sport will be broadcasting all the action live over the weekend and TV3 will be live from 1:00pm - 5.00pm on Sunday afternoon.

Celebration Box, owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, an online Gifting and Grocery business. The businesses includes The Wild Rose, Paddock to Pantry, The Meat Box and Hello & Cookie. All four brands come together to offer one of the biggest gifting services available in New Zealand.

To find out more about Celebration Box, please visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz or contact CEO Wayne Kennerley at wayne@kennerley.co.nz

© Scoop Media

