Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Steel Art Specialist Announced As Judge For Fieldays® No.8 Wire National Art Award

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Innovative New Zealand sculptor Hannah Kidd will judge the 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, with entries open from 15 February.

Artist Hannah Kidd with some of her welded steel creations.

The annual award, hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, challenges artists to turn an iconic Kiwi farming product into art and stake their claim to a share of $8,500 in prize money.

Renowned for her large-scale constructions made of welded steel, Methven-based Kidd will select the finalists and prize-winners through a blind judging process which keeps the artist names secret.

“We’re thrilled to have Hannah on board as her sculpture practice has strong connection to agriculture and its function in our natural environment. She has first-hand knowledge of the ingenuity required to create art from unusual and unruly materials,” said Liz Cotton, Director of Museum and Arts, Waikato Museum.

“Fieldays is an iconic event and Waikato Museum is proud to be associated with it through the No.8 Wire National Art Award.”

James Allen, president of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, said: “Each year of the awards brings new creative and dynamic interpretations of the humble agricultural material of no.8 wire, and I expect this year to be no different.”

“For the Society, the Awards is a unique nod to our agricultural roots whilst providing opportunities for the wider arts community which we are delighted to continue to support.”

Entries for 2023 close at 1pm on Friday 14 April. The award will culminate in a free exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening on Friday 26 May.

This year’s winner will receive $7,000, with prizes of $1,000 for second and $500 for third placegetters, and further prizes awarded for People’s Choice and President’s Choice.

To read the competition criteria and access the entry form, visit www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 