Steel Art Specialist Announced As Judge For Fieldays® No.8 Wire National Art Award

Innovative New Zealand sculptor Hannah Kidd will judge the 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, with entries open from 15 February.

Artist Hannah Kidd with some of her welded steel creations.

The annual award, hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, challenges artists to turn an iconic Kiwi farming product into art and stake their claim to a share of $8,500 in prize money.

Renowned for her large-scale constructions made of welded steel, Methven-based Kidd will select the finalists and prize-winners through a blind judging process which keeps the artist names secret.

“We’re thrilled to have Hannah on board as her sculpture practice has strong connection to agriculture and its function in our natural environment. She has first-hand knowledge of the ingenuity required to create art from unusual and unruly materials,” said Liz Cotton, Director of Museum and Arts, Waikato Museum.

“Fieldays is an iconic event and Waikato Museum is proud to be associated with it through the No.8 Wire National Art Award.”

James Allen, president of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, said: “Each year of the awards brings new creative and dynamic interpretations of the humble agricultural material of no.8 wire, and I expect this year to be no different.”

“For the Society, the Awards is a unique nod to our agricultural roots whilst providing opportunities for the wider arts community which we are delighted to continue to support.”

Entries for 2023 close at 1pm on Friday 14 April. The award will culminate in a free exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening on Friday 26 May.

This year’s winner will receive $7,000, with prizes of $1,000 for second and $500 for third placegetters, and further prizes awarded for People’s Choice and President’s Choice.

To read the competition criteria and access the entry form, visit www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire

