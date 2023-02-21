Summer Challenge Women’s Adventure Race: Picton To Host Over 500-adventure Women

The idyllic seaside town of Picton nestled in the Marlborough Sounds will be enjoyed by over 500-adventurous women who are participating in the Summer Challenge Adventure Race.

The 170-teams of three women will be kayaking, mountain biking and hiking in wilderness areas, trails and waterways in the region, known for adventure.

The course is kept a secret until the race briefing on eve of the event, here teams will find out what is store for the race. A key element of adventure racing is navigation, so teams will be finding their way to a number of check points using on a map and compass, plus their skills and team work.

Event Director Jodie Fa’avae is thrilled to be staging this years event in Picton.

“It’s a glorious little spot, it’s so pretty and tranquil. I used to work as an Outward Bound instructor at Anakiwa so I know the area well, the mountains, the tracks and the sea. It’s been special to bring the event to Picton for 2023 and I know the teams are going to have a superb experience” says Jodie.

The Summer Challenge, the sister to the iconic Spring Challenge, moves to a new location each year. All abilities are catered for in the event, with beginner, intermediate and advanced courses on offer. The full course is open for 18-hours, with the some teams completing their challenge in a little over 3-hours.

Course designer Mark Rayward has worked hard to create routes that showcase the region, provide a challenge but that also are rewarding.

He adds “It’s important to me that teams get to explore places they’d never go otherwise, but also have some of the classic things that are symbolic of the area. It has come together very well and we’re excited to see the teams on course and to see how they go.”

While most teams are simply there to complete the adventure challenge, there is racing for the podium placings across the various categories.

The 9-hour race is the premier race, with top female racers from around New Zealand lining up. Nelson team MitoQ, of Suzie Wood, Hannah Greenhough and Eloise Fry have won both Spring and Summer Challenge events, and will be the pace setters and the top pick to win.

The founder of the Summer Challenge, Nathan Fa’avae, who was a recipient of New Years Honours for services to Adventure Racing, will be missing the event as he competing at the GODZone Adventure Race which is on at the same time.

Jodie Fa'avae comments "I'm in awe of the women to step up to these events, it's inspiring to see so many being active in the outdoors and making time for their health and well being. We have such a beautiful country and enjoying it through adventure is always magical".

