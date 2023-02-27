Tactix Grand Final Venue Frustrations

The ANZ Premiership’s decision to take netball’s Grand Final to Hamilton has reinforced the Trident Homes Tactix concerns over the on-going delays on the completion of Christchurch’s Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

Netball’s showcase piece will be played at GLOBOX Arena in Hamilton in June with Netball New Zealand confirming the need to lock in a stadium due to a lack of availability of suitable venues later this year.

For Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford, the announcement only compounded the frustrations they had over the delay of the new Christchurch venue.

The complex will be the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and leisure venue of its kind in New Zealand, built on the former site of the iconic CB Brewery, and was due to open in 2021.

Budget blow-outs and a global pandemic have played their parts in delaying its completion, but another two-year delay means the facility is not expected to be opened to the public until early 2025.

“We’re gutted because this announcement regarding the ANZ Premiership Grand Final just confirms that our community is continuing to miss out on significant events due to not having a purpose-built stadium,” Stratford said.

Stratford said they were excited about the state-of-the-art facility that remained just out of their grasp but the uncertainty over an opening date was proving frustrating.

“The impacts of the delays are on-going which has again been highlighted this week. I really feel for our athletes and our fans.

“Our athletes love first and foremost to be playing in front of their Tactix fans. Despite this latest disappointment of not having that option of a home venue if we did qualify for the Grand Final, our side remains firmly focussed on the job in front of them with the start of the ANZ Premiership this week.”

Stratford said they were fortunate to secure Christchurch Arena, should the Tactix qualify for hosting the Elimination Final.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and Competitions Emma Fowlie acknowledged that the decision to secure a Grand Final venue in advance may come as a disappointment to some fans.

“It was important for us to find the best possible location to host New Zealand’s top tier netball decider, and Hamilton is a perfect fit,” she said.

“We understand that fans across the country look forward to seeing their team play in the Grand Final on a home court, our intent in future years will be to get back to home venues for both finals but availability has forced our hand this year.

“This year we needed to make the decision now or we could have missed out on having any venue available for our Grand Final.”

The 2023 ANZ Premiership begins this weekend with the Trident Homes Tactix opening their campaign against the Stars in Auckland on 6 March ahead of their first home game at Christchurch Arena on 12 March when they host the Mystics.

