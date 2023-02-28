NZSQ And Irish New Zealand Composer, Dave Flynn, Present A Special St Patrick’s Day Concert

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA & TĀMAKI MAKAURAU - Traditional Irish music and contemporary classical music will blur together at Irish Airs & Graces, a special St Patrick’s Day concert presented and performed by the New Zealand String Quartet and Dave Flynn and featuring guest Irish traditional musicians.

Taking place at Public Trust Hall in Wellington on the evening of St Patrick’s Day, Friday 17th March, and at the Auckland Irish Club in Mount Albert, Auckland on the evening of Friday 31st March, the programme features traditional Irish music arranged for string quartet, flute, accordion, fiddle, and guitar by internationally acclaimed composer and multi-instrumentalist, Dave Flynn. Renowned for his ‘genre-jumping’, Flynn’s vast array of works amalgamate classical, jazz, rock, and folk elements, and have been performed by the likes of Prague Chamber Orchestra, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Crash Ensemble and New Juilliard Ensemble.

Of Irish Airs & Graces Flynn says, "I’m really honoured to be joining up with the incredible New Zealand String Quartet and some of New Zealand’s best purveyors of traditional Irish music. Included in the concert is the Southern Hemisphere premiere of ‘E-Bow’, an unusual work for electric guitar and string quartet. Traditional Irish music is represented by my arrangements of tunes by Turlough O’Carolan, Breanndán Begley, Finbarr Dwyer, John Dwyer, Connie O’Connell and that most prolific of Irish composers A Nonymous!"

Preceding the Wellington concert on St Patrick’s Day, excerpts of the Irish Airs & Graces programme will be performed by the musicians at a St Patrick’s Day Parliament Luncheon, hosted by the Irish Business Network New Zealand in support of the Tara Trust. Special guests for the event include H.E. Ms Jane Connolly, Irish Ambassador to New Zealand, and Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConologue.

The New Zealand String Quartet is renowned for its versatility and enjoys collaborating with musicians and artists from all over the globe, in a range of classical, jazz and world music genres. The NZSQ first performed one of Dave Flynn's works ('Slip' from String Quartet no.2 'The Cranning') during their 2022 National Tour, and are delighted to collaborate with Flynn for this special concert.

“The New Zealand String Quartet exists to provide transformational chamber music experiences for all New Zealanders”, says NZSQ’s General Manager Aislinn Ryan. “Aotearoa has a deep connection with Ireland and a thriving Irish community rich in its arts and culture. We are excited to collaborate with Dave Flynn, who deftly bridges the gap between classical and traditional Irish music, and to perform alongside fantastic trad musicians on this special day”.

The three guest Irish trad musicians, Duncan Davidson (accordion), Aine Gallagher (flute), and Em Griffiths (fiddle) are all Wellington-based, and will join Dave Flynn and the NZSQ at the Wellington concert on Friday 17th March. They all have a wealth of performing experience between them and are well-known in the traditional music circuit. Gallagher, who hails from Dublin, and has been living in Wellington for just three years says, “I grew up playing Irish traditional music with my family in Dublin, so it will be lovely to play Irish Airs & Graces to celebrate Paddy's Day on this side of the world!”

This concert is a unique opportunity for classical music audiences and fans of traditional Irish music to experience the magical intersection of these two genres. Feet will be left tapping in this hearty celebration of St Patrick’s Day.

Irish Airs & Graces is generously supported by L.T. McGuinness and Culture Ireland.

L.T. McGuinness Presents,

Irish Airs & Graces

A Special St Patrick’s Day Concert

Public Trust Hall, 131-133 Lambton Quay, Wellington / Friday 17 March 2023, 6:30pm / Tickets available through Eventfinda, or click here.

Auckland Irish Club, Rocky Nook Avenue, Mount Albert, Auckland / Friday 31 March 2023 / Tickets on sale soon.

