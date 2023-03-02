Made By Māori: A Day At The Movies: Cyclone Gabrielle Rebuild Fundraiser

On Sunday 12th March, Silky Otter Cinemas and Matewa Media are presenting ‘Made by Māori: A Day at the Movies’, a full day of iconic films on the big screen. Thanks to the filmmakers, 100% of every ticket sale will be donated directly to communities that have been devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle; Te Tairāwhiti on the East Coast and Ngāti Kahungunu in Hawkes Bay.

This will happen at all Silky Otter Cinema locations, which include Ōrākei and Ponsonby in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Wigram in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and Richmond in Whakatū Nelson.

Celebrating Māori filmmaking, the films included are; What We Do In The Shadows, Boy, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Merata, Muru, Mauri, Cousins, Utu Redux, Ngāti, Moana Reo Māori, The Lion King Reo Māori and Frozen Reo Māori. These films have been supplied courtesy of Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission and Disney.

Chelsea Winstanley and Tweedie Waititi of Matewa Media expressed their appreciation for the support, “Many thanks to all the filmmakers who have donated their movies for this cause. Ko te rau o te aroha e takoto nei.”

For those not able to attend a session at one of the Silky Otter Cinemas around the motu, kei te pai - there is an option on their website to make a direct donation giving people the chance to support these communities in need.

silkyotter.co.nz

For any cinema wanting to participate outside of these regions email Matewa Media kiaora@matewamedia.nz

Buy tickets or donate HERE

About Matewa Media

Established in 2017, Matewa Media is a multi-media organisation whose goal is to contribute to te reo Māori, the culture and indigenous stories. The directors of Matewa Media have spent decades in their respective careers contributing to Māori storytelling and are thrilled to come together again, along with some of the original crew members from Moana Reo Māori, to bring the next iteration of Disney Reo Māori animation to our screens.

About Silky Otter Cinemas

Silky Otter Cinemas is a New Zealand owned and operated company designed to change the way audiences enjoy movies. As a team of highly experienced industry veterans driven by a shared love of film, their goal is to deliver an elevated and modernised cinema experience that all Kiwis deserve, every time.

