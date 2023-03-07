Exhibition Opening At MIGHT COULD In Ngāmotu

Ngāmotu based Art Project Space, MIGHT COULD, is pleased to bring “Coalesce”, a solo exhibition by 21 year old Taranaki native, Portia Roper.





Exhibition Opening: 16 March 2023, 5.30pm. All welcome.

Come view this fantastical world of 2-D and 3-D collage.

“Coalesce” explores morphing animals by gradually changing them from one thing to another - through merging segments, they become one. As the animals all grow together or merge into one body, Portia’s ideas coalesce into one theory.

These very unique creatures are anthropomorphised by each having individual names. Quite playful and warm, they simultaneously give one the feeling they have could have been stitched together by Dr. Frankenstein. Portia’s works are rather grotesque, when you think about what it is, they are horrifying in an oddly beautiful way.

Portia Roper is an emerging multi-media artist, born and raised in Taranaki. Interested in the interplay between collage materials, stitching and books, Portia searches op shops for treasures, particularly illustrated animal books. Full of such gems and resources, op shops inspire new works, providing the materials for the sculptures she creates using found objects, such as plastic animals.

Portia went to New Plymouth Girls High School and studied Art, Art Design, Art History and Photography. Following, Portia studied a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Massey University Wellington. During her first year she entered the Taranaki National Art awards and was the winner of the Taranaki Artist Award.

MIGHT COULD Founded in 2022, MIGHT COULD is an experimental Art Project Space in central Ngāmotu New Plymouth. MIGHT COULD is undefined, independent and visible 24/7. Open by appointment.

General Information MIGHT COULD is located at 36 Currie Street, Ngāmotu, sandwiched between Laughing Buddha and Petit Paris. For more information, please ring 0211862277 or visit: https://www.instagram.com/might.could/.

