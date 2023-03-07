Red Leap’s Punk Heroine Teen Is Back With A Bang

‘A magic-infused adventure that pulls out every theatrical trick in the book to create a true stage showcase,’ - Ethan Sills, New Zealand Herald

Adapted from iconic UK author Philip Ridley’s novel, Dakota of the White Flats is a high-action, pulpy punk noir which celebrates brave, rebellious and unapologetic young women. Returning after a 2021 premiere season cut short by a series of lockdowns the production is now set for a rip-roaring tour of Auckland, Hamilton, Whangārei, Kerikeri and Wellington from April 26 2023.

Award-winning creators Red Leap Theatre follow up Owls Do Cry with this invigorating coming-of-age story.

Dakota Pink is 13-years-old and afraid of nothing. She lives in a bleak housing complex on the edge of a polluted canal. Abandoned supermarket trolleys litter the streets and the oil slick water is filled with monstrous mutant eels. Dakota and her best friend Treacle discover a secret that propels them across the water to the Broken Glass Fortress on Dog Island. Delivered in electronica inflected neon and grime, Dakota of the White Flats is a finely crafted narrative shot through with comedy, horror, immersive soundscape and live music.

This fast-paced and electrifying show celebrates the resilience, bravery and hope of young people in a changing world - led by Batanai Mashingaidze (Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner), new to the role of Dakota, alongside Ariāna Osborne, Lutz Hamm, Logan Cole and Amelia Rose Reynolds.

‘Red Leap has delivered entertaining, imaginative theatre that pays homage to gutsy girls, friendship and hope. Buckle up for the ride,’ - Mary De Ruyter, Theatrescenes

Red Leap Artistic Director Ella Becroft directs this thrillingly grungy production, embracing Red Leap’s signature style of inventive storytelling, arresting visuals and blazing physicality.

“Dakota of the White Flats takes the classic high-action adventure story - so often the dominion of a group of boys on bikes in the 1980s - and places it firmly in the capable hands of Dakota and Treacle, who hurl their way through life. They are ambitious, mean, loud little punks. While the story references the breakdown of community and the environment, it places hope in the courageous adventuring of young people.” says Becroft.

Known for ‘in yer face theatre,’ Philip Ridley is an author, playwright and director who has written books for both children and adults, earning him awards and nominations for Krindlekrax (1991), Kasper in the Glitter (1994), Scribbleboy (1997) and Mighty Fizz Chilla (2002), amongst numerous other published titles. His play The Pitchfork Disney was heralded as a generation defining work, and Red Leap are delighted to be able to bring his adaptation to larger audiences across Aotearoa.

‘Dakota of the White Flats is incredibly amusing, irreverent, loud, tender and at times very moving. It’s a crazy, over-the-top romp of an adventure, and, despite its ideal target of tweens and teens, this riotous piece of theatre is a delight anyone of any age can enjoy -’ Andrew Whiteside, Whiteside Entertainment

Red Leap Theatre are committed to creating high quality, original visual theatre that pushes creative boundaries, transforms how the audience relates to theatre and celebrates and supports women’s stories and talents. Their work has toured to great acclaim both domestically and internationally.

With set design by John Verryt, lighting by Rachel Marlow and sound composition by Eden Mulholland.

© Scoop Media



