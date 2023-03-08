Scottish Unity Football League Footballers Gather To Show Support For Vinicius Junior Of Real Madrid & Brazil

The Scottish Unity Football League (SUFL), formed in the year 2000 in the city of Glasgow, Scotland to challenge racism and sectarianism and bring people together, saw its players this week gather to show a mark of solidarity to Real Madrid and Brazilian international winger Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Junior has faced a long list of racist abuse while playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

SUFL Chairman Raphael Brown explains: “The players of the SUFL felt strongly that they wanted to show solidarity with Vinicius Jr.”

“The sustained abuse this young man has, and continues, to face is scandalous.”

“The SUFL was founded to bring people of different background together to play football in an environment free of racism and prejudice.”

“We are all the brothers and sisters of Vinicius Jr. We want him to know that he has our support and millions of others around the world.”

“Regrettably, many of our players have also experienced racism and prejudice both in other football leagues and in wider society, hence they know from personal experience how it feels to face aggressive ignorance.”

“We just want Vinicius Jr to know that for every person who abuses him, that there are a million other people who support him and want the best for him and thank him for all the joy his incredible football talent brings and his dancing too!”

Local city councillor, Abdul Bostani, who is also the Managing Director of the Scottish Unity League team Glasgow Afghan United and past President of the SUFL comments: “The league was formed, as the title suggests, to promote unity. And, in doing that to challenge racism and prejudice. We have some special rules that the Spanish football authorities may wish to consider.”

“Every team must sign a declaration that they are opposed to racism and bigotry and that their team is open to all and that their only selection criteria will be 'the ability of the individual, the character of the individual and the collective balance of the team.”

Referee Jim McNeil, who has refereed in the league since it started 23 years ago explained: "The SUFL has had a rule since day one, that if a player is sent off for a racist and or sectarian offence then they are immediately suspended for a minimum period of 3 months and will not be allowed back into the league unless they write to the player or players they abused, apologising and expressing regret for their behaviour. Even then the player may not be allowed back in the league depending on the severity of their actions."

Elalio Haji the Manager of Glasgow Afghan United comments: “This league is unique, it has players of all backgrounds, races, colours, religions and none, mix together and love football. I manage the Afghan team in the league yet my heritage is from Tanzania. There are some incredible stories behind many of our players, many that have come to escape war, poverty and prejudice in their own countries. The SUFL welcomes them and helps them find make new friends. To integrate into their new society while still rightly celebrating their indigenous identities too.”

SUFL Chairman Raphael Brown comments: “Our league also has a Brazilian connection too. Each year we have a cup competition called the Vasco da Gama Cup. At the cup final match, a statement is read out to remind people that Vasco da Gama were the first team in Brazil to play black players when all the players in the other teams were white. The directors of Vasco sowed the seeds of the diversity that the Brazilian national team shows today and a symbol of the diversity of the nation. The Player of the Match in the Vasco da Gama Cup receives a Vasco da Gama shirt."

The terrible abuse the 22-year-old Vinicius Junior has faced, has involved multiple incidents, including monkey chants from a number of opposition fans. Off the pitch, he was compared to a monkey on Spanish television. Earlier this year an effigy of the player was hung from a motorway bridge close to Real’s training ground.

The SUFL Players gathered to show their support to Vinicius Jr. at Holm Park in Clydebank near Glasgow in Scotland.

