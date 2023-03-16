Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lotto NZ Gearing Up For $15 Million ‘Must Be Won’ Draw For Cyclone Relief This Saturday

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: lotto nz

Lotto NZ gearing up for $15 million ‘Must be Won’ draw for cyclone relief this Saturday

Lotto NZ’s 1,300 retail stores and MyLotto team are gearing up for the Special Draw this Saturday night, to raise funds for people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Powerball rolled over in last night’s draw, meaning the jackpot for Saturday night’s (18 March) special Lotto draw to support people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle is a whopping $15 million.

In recognition of this very important cause, Lotto NZ has also announced that Saturday night’s draw will be a Must Be Won – which means if there are no first division Powerball winners, the $15 million prize will roll down to the next Powerball division where there are winners.

“There’s already been a real buzz amongst our retailers around the special draw, and now it’s a Must Be Won with $15 million that excitement is really ramping up in stores up and down the country," said Rachel Barrow, Lotto NZ’s Chief Customer Officer.

“It’s a good feeling knowing we can come together to support communities and people when they need it the most,” said Rachel.

Special Must be Won Draw

Saturday’s special draw will be the 10th Powerball Must be Won draw in Lotto NZ’s history.

In a Must Be Won draw, the jackpot must be shared by one or more Powerball players on the night. If there are no First Division Powerball winners, the jackpot will roll down to the Second or Third Powerball division, until all the prize money is shared.

As previously announced, Lotto NZ is doubling its usual community contribution, so that half of all ticket sales from the Special Draw – or 50 cents from every dollar spent on Lotto, Powerball or Strike – will go to support those communities across the North Island that have been impacted by the cyclone.

“As New Zealand’s national lottery, our fundamental purpose is to raise funds for important community causes, and you don’t get more important than this,” says Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman.

“Saturday’s special draw offers Kiwis who want to support those affected by the cyclone a unique way to do so – through a game they already know and love. This is an easy way for those who like to play Powerball to get behind those communities doing it tough right now.

“We also want to remind customers to dream a lot and play only a little. The special draw supports a great cause, but it takes only one ticket to show your support,” Chris says.

Tickets for the special draw can be bought now – either online or instore. Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Saturday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

Results from tonight's (Wed 15 March) Lotto draw

Strike has also rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.3 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Saturday.

