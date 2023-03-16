Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tactix Announce New Partnership With Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Tactix

The Trident Homes Tactix have joined forces with Te Whatu Ora with the aim to help promote a key message of upholding our wellbeing and reducing alcohol harm in our community.

A new partnership has been formed ahead of the 2023 ANZ Premiership with the Tactix standing behind the Amohia te Waiora – We’re stronger without alcohol harm platform.

Women’s sport has been leading a culture change in Aotearoa with sports side-stepping alcohol branding in favour of sponsors that send a healthy message and Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said now was the time to lend their voice to that change.

“Wellbeing is a key factor around our Premiership campaign and who we are as a team. We can help deliver that message to our wider community as sporting role models,” she said.

“Te Whatu Ora and Amohia te Waiora – We’re stronger without alcohol harm are something we feel strongly about – many New Zealanders are involved in sport and sport has had a connection with alcohol for a long time. This is a pattern that can be changed, and we look forward to working together and building this relationship with Te Whatu Ora.”

Amohia te Waiora – We’re stronger without alcohol harm is about breaking the cycle of alcohol harm in New Zealand by providing information, advice, research, and resources to support ourselves, whānau, and communities. Alcohol remains one of the most heavily marketed products in the world with sports sponsorship utilised as a key advertising channel.

Their kaupapa is to enable a direction in alcohol harm minimisation that is culturally responsive, community owned, and strengths based.

Dr Nick Chamberlain, National Director, National Public Health Service said it was their contribution to a healthier and more equitable Aotearoa.

“Amohia te Waiora means to ‘uphold wellness’. We want to raise awareness about the impact of alcohol across all communities and believe teaming up with the Tactix is a great fit for getting the message of “We’re stronger without alcohol harm” out to many Kiwis,” he said.

“We share similar beliefs around wellbeing and together with the Tactix can ensure we start to help shift social norms towards low-risk alcohol consumption and reduced alcohol harm.”

Amohia te Waiora – We’re stronger without alcohol harm is a call that can be owned and championed by communities, whānau, and people who are unified by the need to change the place of alcohol in our society.

