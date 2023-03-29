Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Women's Shears Event Attracts 15

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

At least 15 shearers from across the competition grades of Open to Junior will contest the women’s shearing event at the New Zealand Shears which open in Te Kuiti tomorrow(Thursday) and end on Saturday.

But while the field comprises most of those who have shorn successfully against male shearers and in a small number of women’s events, it doesn’t include the two previous winners of the Te Kuiti women’s events, in 2019 and 2021, nor the winner of the Golden Shears women’s invitation event in Masterton earlier this month.

New Zealand Shears and Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan is pleased the number of entries means there will be at least three heats, leading to a six-stand final, for what is at least the seventh women’s event held on the calendars of more than 50 “shows” during the 2022-2023 season.

Among them is Piopio-based Sacha Bond, who won a women’s event at Waimate in October and then last month set a World Record of 601 lambs shorn in eight hours, Masterton’s former record-breaker Jills Angus Burney (now a lawyer), former Golden Shears lower grades shearing and woolhandling winner Sarah Hewson (also a record breaker), from Havelock, and current New Zealand transtasman woolhandling team member Cushla Abraham, of Masterton who has had three Open woolhandling finals wins this season, but as a shearer won the Golden Shears Novice final in 2008 and later a New Zealand lamb shearing championships Junior title.

Of particular interest will be the performances of Lydia Thomson, of Rangiora, and Emma Martin, who have dominated Junior events in the South Island. Thomson has shorn in 19 finals, and won nine, while Martin has shorn13 finals and won four, including one at North Island show the Pahiatua Shears.

About 40 females have shorn in Open, Senior, Intermedia, Junior or Novice finals in the last six months.

More than 220 shearers and woolhandlers have entered events during the three days of the championships, including about 160 shearers and about 60 woolhandlers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 