Netball New Zealand Partner With Jbl

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) and JBL are proud to announce a partnership for the 2023 season, which sees JBL become the “Official Audio Partner” for the Silver Ferns and ANZ Premiership teams.

“We’re delighted to come onboard with Netball NZ for the 2023 season. There are so many synergies between sport and music, and this partnership will allow us to support players from grassroots level, right through to our current world champion team, the Silver Ferns,” said Melinda Dyer, Marketing Manager at JBL New Zealand.

“Music has the power to bring teams together, lift energy for training and create the right mindset before the big game. We’re so excited to be able to connect JBL’s world class speakers and headphones to New Zealand’s passionate community of players, fans and coaches.”

NNZ Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said they were delighted to join forces a world class brand like JBL and looked forward to building the relationship over the season.

“We’re thrilled that JBL is committed to helping Netball NZ engage our players and community of fans through exciting audio experiences.”

“With the Netball World Cup fast approaching in July of this year, our Silver Ferns team will be reaping the benefit from JBL’s world class audio products off the court, as they train and focus ahead of the competition.”

JBL will be activating the partnership through the Silver Ferns and the ANZ Premiership teams.

© Scoop Media

