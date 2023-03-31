Winners Of The Cruelty Free NZ Awards 2023 Announced

This year’s winners of Cruelty Free NZ Awards have just been announced with cruelty-free brands Kester Black, Scenturie Natural Skincare and Lust Hair Care receiving first, second and third place.

This annual awards programme is run by the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS), a charity that works to end animal testing in NZ. They are most well-known for their involvement in the campaign that successfully banned testing cosmetics on animals in NZ.

"While testing cosmetics on animals is illegal in NZ, cosmetics tested on animals can still be imported from overseas and sold here. The rules also do not apply to household products such as washing powder. So, it’s still crucial the Kiwis use their purchasing power to protect animals from cruel cosmetics tests," said Tara Jackson, NZAVS Executive Director.

It is estimated that globally around 500,000 animals suffer and die just for cosmetics each year.

NZAVS invited their supporters and the wider public to vote for their favourite brand featured in their Cruelty Free Guide which lists brands that are genuinely cruelty-free.

"Our Cruelty Free NZ Awards are the perfect way to give companies that are 100% free from animal testing the public recognition that they deserve. We also hope that they act as another reminder for Kiwis to make sure that the products they are purchasing are not tested on animals," said Miss Jackson.

"More and more brands around the globe are moving away from the cruelty of animal testing. This is no accident. It is a direct result of people around the world voting with their wallets and showing that there is a demand for cruelty-free products," added Jackson.

"It's Important that we keep up this momentum and keep paving the way for a cruelty-free Aotearoa. One of the best ways we can do that is by shining a light on the genuinely cruelty-free companies that are actively ensuring that their products will never be tested on animals," added Jackson.

The award winners are thrilled to have received the awards.

"We're honoured to be this year's winner of the NZAVS Cruelty-Free Awards for 2023 after having won in 2021. It's an important acknowledgement of the hard work we put in to maintain our very stringent ethical standards. We will use this as an opportunity to educate our community about the importance of voting with their dollars to support the global effort to end animal testing." - Anna Ross, Founder, Kester Black.

"I am honoured and delighted that Scenturie Natural Skincare has been awarded Second Place in the 2023 Cruelty Free NZ Awards! We are so grateful to our customers and supporters who recognise the importance of cruelty-free and vegan skincare products. A huge thank you NZAVS for their incredible passion, commitment, and ongoing efforts in helping to put an end to animal testing in New Zealand." Tania Cibulskis, Scenturie Natural Skincare Founder.

"We are so proud to be one of the winners of the NZAVS Cruelty-Free Awards for 2023. Being a cruelty-free and vegan brand is a huge part of our identity and one of the driving forces behind Lust Haircare and we are very grateful to be recognised for this. Thank you to everyone who voted for us, we appreciate you all very much", Lio, Lust Haircare Founder.

NZAVS is asking the public to help protect animals from cruel and unreliable tests by pledging to be cruelty-free: https://nzavs.org.nz/cruelty-free-pledge

© Scoop Media

