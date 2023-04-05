Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘Locals Helping Locals’ At The Heart Of TDX Fundraising Initiative With Braintree

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: TDX

When TDX relaunched in May last year, one of the key cornerstones for the 40-plus years old Kiwi business was a renewed focus on community involvement, quite simply ‘locals helping locals.’

Each of the 18 TDX branches around the country have a mandate to engage with local community groups and provide support to these organisations.

As part of this initiative, the TDX Head Office in Christchurch is embarking on an ambitious collaboration with BrainTree.

“We would like to raise a significant amount of money for BrainTree, to support the outstanding work they do as a local wellness centre addressing the neurological needs of the community. It’s a great cause and one which resonates with the TDX team,” said Colm Hamrogue, CEO.

“Through April we will be auctioning off more than 30 lots with proceeds going to BrainTree. All items have been generously donated by TDX and our suppliers. All auctions are available for viewing on the TDX website at tdxltd.co.nz/auctions.”

Headline items include such things as a Yanmar Vio17 excavator with Attach2 attachments (retail $39,500+gst), a Volvo 2,000 hour service plan and a F1 mini helmet – signed by Charles Leclerc.

Other items include a Volvo dig experience for the auction winner and five friends, a Shell 1954 Bowser Replica Fridge and a signed 2023 Canterbury Crusaders rugby jersey.

“Key to being part of our community is that we want to build on our four decades of helping locals and this initiative with BrainTree is a great way for TDX to support such a worthwhile local facility,” said Mr Hamrogue.

“Our customers value and trust our support so it’s incredibly satisfying and also very humbling to be able to share some of these same attributes and qualities with BrainTree and the people they assist.”

Phil Marshall-Lee, BrainTree Centre Manager, said “BrainTree is a wellness centre for brain health and it’s the first of its kind in New Zealand, if not Australasia.

“We couldn’t be here today without huge local support and are incredibly grateful and appreciative of assistance from organisations such as TDX who are making a real difference to the lives of so many people.”

As part of the fundraiser, TDX has worked with BrainTree to produce a video showcasing the work the organisation does and how they help those involved with the wellness centre.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TDX on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 