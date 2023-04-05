‘Locals Helping Locals’ At The Heart Of TDX Fundraising Initiative With Braintree

When TDX relaunched in May last year, one of the key cornerstones for the 40-plus years old Kiwi business was a renewed focus on community involvement, quite simply ‘locals helping locals.’

Each of the 18 TDX branches around the country have a mandate to engage with local community groups and provide support to these organisations.

As part of this initiative, the TDX Head Office in Christchurch is embarking on an ambitious collaboration with BrainTree.

“We would like to raise a significant amount of money for BrainTree, to support the outstanding work they do as a local wellness centre addressing the neurological needs of the community. It’s a great cause and one which resonates with the TDX team,” said Colm Hamrogue, CEO.

“Through April we will be auctioning off more than 30 lots with proceeds going to BrainTree. All items have been generously donated by TDX and our suppliers. All auctions are available for viewing on the TDX website at tdxltd.co.nz/auctions.”

Headline items include such things as a Yanmar Vio17 excavator with Attach2 attachments (retail $39,500+gst), a Volvo 2,000 hour service plan and a F1 mini helmet – signed by Charles Leclerc.

Other items include a Volvo dig experience for the auction winner and five friends, a Shell 1954 Bowser Replica Fridge and a signed 2023 Canterbury Crusaders rugby jersey.

“Key to being part of our community is that we want to build on our four decades of helping locals and this initiative with BrainTree is a great way for TDX to support such a worthwhile local facility,” said Mr Hamrogue.

“Our customers value and trust our support so it’s incredibly satisfying and also very humbling to be able to share some of these same attributes and qualities with BrainTree and the people they assist.”

Phil Marshall-Lee, BrainTree Centre Manager, said “BrainTree is a wellness centre for brain health and it’s the first of its kind in New Zealand, if not Australasia.

“We couldn’t be here today without huge local support and are incredibly grateful and appreciative of assistance from organisations such as TDX who are making a real difference to the lives of so many people.”

As part of the fundraiser, TDX has worked with BrainTree to produce a video showcasing the work the organisation does and how they help those involved with the wellness centre.

