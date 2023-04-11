Constellation Cup Dates Confirmed

The Australian Diamonds will take on the Silver Ferns in the Cadbury Netball Series for the Constellation Cup, as announced by Netball New Zealand (NNZ), playing two Tests across the Tasman and two in New Zealand.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she was excited the Constellation Cup matches were to be played both in New Zealand and Australia.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s Netball World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

Australia hosts the first leg of the Constellation Cup with Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane, with ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill the venue for the third Test in the series (19 October) and the fourth Test to be played at Spark Arena in Auckland on 23 October.

The Silver Ferns last met Australia at the Netball Quad Series in South Africa in January, going down to the Diamonds by six goals in a hotly contested final.

Australia currently holds the Constellation Cup after a drawn series (2-2) last year.

Cadbury Netball Series – Constellation Cup

Silver Ferns vs Australian Diamonds

12 October at John Cain Arena in Melbourne

15 October at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane

19 October at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill

23 October at Spark Arena in Auckland

Tickets will go on sale later in the year ahead of Netball World Cup.

© Scoop Media

