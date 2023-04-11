Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Constellation Cup Dates Confirmed

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

The Australian Diamonds will take on the Silver Ferns in the Cadbury Netball Series for the Constellation Cup, as announced by Netball New Zealand (NNZ), playing two Tests across the Tasman and two in New Zealand.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she was excited the Constellation Cup matches were to be played both in New Zealand and Australia.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s Netball World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

Australia hosts the first leg of the Constellation Cup with Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane, with ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill the venue for the third Test in the series (19 October) and the fourth Test to be played at Spark Arena in Auckland on 23 October.

The Silver Ferns last met Australia at the Netball Quad Series in South Africa in January, going down to the Diamonds by six goals in a hotly contested final.

Australia currently holds the Constellation Cup after a drawn series (2-2) last year.

Cadbury Netball Series – Constellation Cup
Silver Ferns vs Australian Diamonds
12 October at John Cain Arena in Melbourne
15 October at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane
19 October at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill
23 October at Spark Arena in Auckland

Tickets will go on sale later in the year ahead of Netball World Cup.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 