Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The 2023 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships: New Zealand Junior Motocross Champions Revealed

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

The racing was intense from the first race until the last when Southland hosted the 2023 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships at the weekend.

The MotoSouth, KTM and Kawasaki-sponsored annual school holiday event was run over three days, from Friday through until Sunday, at The Sandpit track on Pit Road, at Otatara, on the southern outskirts of Invercargill and, in most cases, it took until the final lap of the final race before a title winner could be declared.

The racing at the junior nationals was again this year incredibly fierce, with the elite of New Zealand’s junior motocross talent, aged between eight and 16 years, all determined to make their mark.

Best of the riders in the eldest age category, the premier 14-16 years’ 250cc class, was Pukehina rider Flynn Watts, with Levin’s Phoenix Van Dusschoten forced to settle for overall runner-up, while Silverdale-based former Invercargill teenager Seth Morrow completed the 250cc podium.

Dual-class ironman Morrow was a frontrunner in the 15-16 years’ 125cc class as well, eventually winning that title ahead of Richmond’s Wills Harvey and Queenstown’s Alex Garland.

Best of the females was Raetihi’s Karaitiana Horne and she truly dominated her 12-16 years’ 125cc/250cc girls’ class, winning all five of her races over the three days and ending the weekend on the top podium step in this premier girls’ category, comfortably ahead of Mangakino’s Teagan Wilkin-Thom and Taupo’s Mikayla Griffiths.

Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Lindsey Heileson said: “The racing was fantastic”.

“New champions were crowned in every single class. Apart from the eldest of the junior girls’ classes, where Raetihi’s Karaitiana Horne finished the weekend unbeaten, none of the titles were decided until the final race.

“The standard of racing was top-notch. I felt the facilities here were outstanding and the club and committee did a splendid job. This would have to be one of the top tracks in the country. I could see a senior nationals event being held here in the future,” said Heileson.

“The racing was truly phenomenal and I don’t think I’ve seen anything as close and exciting in a long time.”

Other class winners at the event were Leeston’s Kase Thoms (12-14 years’ 125cc class); Otorohanga’s Cooper Phillips (14-16 years’ 85cc/150cc class); Mangakino’s Maz Parkes (12-13 years’ 85cc/150cc class); Ohoka’s Levi McMaster (8-11 years’ 85cc/150cc class); Taupo’s Connor Feather (8-11 years' 65cc class) and Whangarei’s Hannah Perris (12-16 years’ 85cc/150cc girls’ class).

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 